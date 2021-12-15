ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European Stocks Mostly Higher; Inditex, H&M Sales Disappoint

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets largely edged higher in cautious trading Wednesday ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting, while political turmoil weighed on U.K. markets. At 3:50 AM ET (0850 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.7%, while the U.K.’s...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Boris Johnson
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

European shares mixed; U.K. Retail Sales rose 1.4% M/M in November

London +0.23%. British November retail sales surged +1.4% M/M vs +0.8% forecast, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and no lockdown restrictions. Annually, Retail sales rose +4.7% Y/Y vs -1.3% prior. Germany -0.39%. German November PPI came in at +0.8% M/M vs 3.8% prior. Annually, PPI reached +19.2%...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Inditex#European Stocks#Investing Com European#The U S Federal Reserve#Zara#Italian
investing.com

European Stock Futures Higher; Fed Decision, ECB and BOE Meetings in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open higher Thursday as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s move to tackle inflation, ahead of policy decisions by both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading

Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, enough to get it back to the record high level it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Central Bank Decisions

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, despite concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant in the U.K. The European Central Bank further cut its bond purchases on Thursday but vowed to continue its unprecedented monetary...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Seekingalpha.com

H&M, Zara sales return to pre-pandemic levels or higher

H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY -2.8%) and Zara owner Indetix (OTCPK:IDEXY -5.0%), the two largest fashion retailers in the world, are both meeting or exceeding pre-pandemic sales levels despite supply chain challenges. Spain's Indetix reported sales 10% higher than pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the quarter ended in October. The company says strong demand...
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Retail Sales Disappoint Despite Surging Prices

In October, retail sales surged much higher than expected, rising 1.7%. The mainstream gushed over retail spending, asserting that it was a sign that the economy is booming. At the time, I argued that it wasn’t necessarily good news. Well, the news just got even worse. Retail sales in...
BUSINESS
investing.com

H&M Falls After Quarterly Sales Numbers Disappoint

Investing.com -- H&M (ST:HMb) stock fell 2.9% on Wednesday as the market gave a cool reaction to the Swedish fast fashion giant's sales figures for the three months through November. The company said sales in local currencies rose 11% from a year earlier to be back at their pre-pandemic level,...
MARKETS
investing.com

H&M's sales in local currencies back at pre-pandemic level

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday its sales measured in local currencies in the September to November period matched levels achieved before the pandemic drove down demand. Net sales were up 8% year on year at 56.8 billion crowns ($6.22 billion) in the period, H&M's...
RETAIL
investing.com

Stock Futures Trade at Records After CPI Rises to 39 Year High

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were higher in early APAC deals on Monday after major benchmark indices closed at fresh record valuations during Friday’s session after inflation data rose x for the month to the highest since 1982, but remaining in line with analyst expectations and easing fears of a quicker tapering of asset purchases ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; Caution Ahead of Central Bank Meetings

Investing.com - European stock markets traded cautiously higher Monday, at the start of a week that includes a host of central bank meetings, including the all-important Federal Reserve. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.2% and the...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; German Trade Data Impresses

Investing.com - European stock markets edged cautiously higher Thursday, as investors continued to monitor developments surrounding the Covid virus and ahead of the release of important U.S. employment data. At 3:35 AM ET (0835 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3% and...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Championx Stock RS Rating Gushes Higher; This Supplier's Profits, Sales Grow Amid Oil Industry Boom

After the oil industry endured a dismal 2020 amid the Covid-caused travel falloff, it's come roaring back this year. On Wednesday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for top-ranked oil industry technology and tools supplier Championx (CHX) surged 10 points to 76, up from 66 the day before, reflecting its soaring profits and sales. Championx stock rose 1.4% to 23.15 Wednesday afternoon.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy