Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon, And More Encounter A Mystery On The Moon In “The Silent Sea” Poster

By S. Nam
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighly-anticipated series “The Silent Sea” revealed an exciting new poster!. “The Silent Sea” is an upcoming Netflix series set in 2075, when Earth has become desertified and drained of its natural resources. A special team is tasked with heading to an abandoned research station on the moon, which is referred to...

Gong Yoo says he wanted to do 'The Silent Sea' "immediately" after reading the script

Gong Yoo has opened up about what compelled him to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix K-drama series, The Silent Sea. In recent interview with The Korea Times, the actor shared that The Silent Sea was the kind of project he has always wanted to star in, noting that he jumped at the opportunity to do so after seeing the script. The forthcoming Netflix series stars Gong Yoo, alongside Bae Doo-na of Sense8.
Wi Ha Joon Shares That He Wants To Win Best Couple With Lee Dong Wook For Their Chemistry In "Bad And Crazy"

On December 13, tvN’s new drama “Bad and Crazy” held an online press conference with PD Yoo Sun Dong and actors Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun, and Cha Hak Yeon. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Dong and written by Kim Sae Bom, the team behind OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” The redemption hero drama tells the story of the events that occur after the capable but bad guy Ryu Soo Yeol (Lee Dong Wook) meets K (Wi Ha Joon), a crazy guy when it comes to justice.
Full Trailer for Korean Sci-Fi Series 'The Silent Sea' Set on the Moon

"We need to do what we're told, so focus on the mission." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for a mysterious Korean sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea, arriving on Netflix this month. Set in the future, when the planet suffers from a lack of food & water. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected for a team to travel to the moon. Their mission is to find a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, they try to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in classified secrets. But one by one, they start to end up dead… "A suspenseful sci-fi mystery set on a lunar base." The title is a reference to the real Sea of Tranquility, which is 544 miles in diameter, and is also where Apollo 11 first landed in 1969. This stars Bae Doona (best known as Sonmi-451 in Cloud Atlas), Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook. After this trailer, I'd say this seems like Cameron's The Abyss, but on the Moon. Especially with that black abyss next to the station.
'Hellbound' actress Kim Shin Rok shares about her encounter with Yoo Ah In

Netflix's hit series 'Hellbound' actress Kim Shin Rok shares about her encounter with actor Yoo Ah In. Kim Shin Rok sat down with Wikitree for an interview about her role in the popular Netflix drama 'Hellbound.' During the interview, she explained that Yoo Ah In is an actor who has power.
Watch: Lee Dong Wook's Life Is Turned Upside Down After Meeting Wi Ha Joon In "Bad And Crazy" Teaser

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bad and Crazy” shared a new preview of the first episode!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” The redemption hero drama tells the story of the events that occur after the capable but bad guy Ryu Soo Yeol (Lee Dong Wook) meets K (Wi Ha Joon), a crazy guy when it comes to justice.
TVing original film 'Happy New Year' reveals the movie poster and the cast members including Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Lee Kwang Soo, and more

The TVing original film 'Happy New Year' is planning to target the theaters this winter with 14 well-known actors as its main cast members. 'Happy New Year' is a film about people who visit hotel Emros with each of their own backstories. The film has garnered much attention as it revealed top actors such as Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, YoonA, Lee Kwang Soo, and more are part of the main cast.
'Bad And Crazy': Wi Ha-joon and Lee Dong-wook cross paths in new trailer

Streaming platform iQIYI and tvN have unveiled a full-length trailer for their upcoming original K-drama series Bad And Crazy. The forthcoming drama stars Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon and veteran actor Lee Dong-wook as Ryu Soo-yeol, a pragmatic and successful detective with questionable morals, and K, a righteous yet hot-headed and reckless young man. Despite their opposing personalities, the duo begrudgingly team up to fight against evil and crime, while battling corruption within the force.
Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, And More Share What Drew Them To "Bulgasal," Address Comparisons To "Goblin," And More

On December 15, the cast and crew of “Bulgasal” held an online press conference to talk about the upcoming drama. tvN’s “Bulgasal” is a new fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara will star as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal but remembers all her past lives.
Watch: Kim Bum Has A Rain-Shaped Burden On His Shoulders In Hilarious Teaser For New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has released a second teaser!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Apink‘s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine.
Gong Yoo and His Neck Tattoo Go to Space in The Silent Sea Trailer

There’s something mysterious happening on the moon. The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series The Silent Sea honestly doesn’t give us much more information than that, but it does give us Gong Yoo as a space captain with a neck tattoo, so, you know. We’re in. The clip opens with a depressing look at a future Earth that has undergone desertification. Gong Yoo is in charge of a team that’s been tasked with retrieving a sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon. Bae Doona (Sense8, Kingdom) plays an astrobiologist who is recruited for the mission, while Lee Joon (My Father Is Strange) serves as the group’s head engineer. But starting from what appears to be a crash landing, nothing seems to go as planned. When Gong Yoo pulls open a door on Balhae Station, a bloodied hand flops out. As it turns out, there are multiple dead bodies strewn across the floor. “Captain, a bio-signal is approaching us,” one of the astronauts reports. “It’s right ahead of us.” We see urgent red lights flash on as the team realizes they need to go. If you’re really curious about what’s going on, director Choi Hang-yong’s short film of the same name could potentially provide some clues. But for everyone else, The Silent Sea will arrive on Netflix on December 24.
Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, EXO's Sehun, And More Transform Into Ambitious Pirates On The Hunt For Treasure In "The Pirates" Sequel

The sequel to “The Pirates” has released exciting character posters for the main cast!. “The Pirates: Goblin Flag” is the sequel to the hit 2014 film “The Pirates” and will tell the story of a group of people who embark on a journey on the sea to find the final treasure of the Goryeo royal family that disappeared without a trace after the kingdom was replaced by Joseon.
