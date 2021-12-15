ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Lee Eun Jae And Kang Yul Face Obstacles In “Best Mistake 3” Teaser As Wonpil And Kang Hye Won Enter The Story

By D. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first teaser has been released for “Best Mistake 3”!. “Best Mistake 3” is the third installment of a web drama series about students who were wrongfully labeled as bullies just because they didn’t study that well or had a loud voice. In the new season they start anew as...

Soompi

Comedian Kim Chul Min Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

Comedian and musician Kim Chul Min has passed away at the age of 54. It was reported that he passed away on December 16 at the Korea Cancer Center Hospital hospice ward, where he was admitted earlier that day. His wake is being held at the funeral parlor in the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Lee Jin Wook Searches For Kwon Nara To The Ends Of The Earth In New “Bulgasal” Teaser

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” shared a preview of the first episode!. “Bulgasal” is a new fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once human centuries ago. Kwon Nara will star as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal but remembers all her past lives.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Watch: Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet’s Joy, And Kang Ye Won Manifest Happiness In New Teaser For “The One And Only”

JTBC’s new drama “The One and Only” has revealed a new teaser!. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives. Ahn Eun Jin stars as Pyo In Sook, a woman recently diagnosed with a terminal illness. She joins Sung Mi Do (Red Velvet’s Joy) and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) on a journey of realizing the meaning of life.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Hyeri, Yoo Seung Ho, Byun Woo Seok, And Kang Mina Become Unlikely Partners In “Moonshine” Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming historical drama “Moonshine” released an action-packed new teaser!. Set during the period of the Joseon era when prohibition laws were at their strongest, “Moonshine” revolves around the romance between Kang Ro Seo (Hyeri), a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family, and Nam Young (Yoo Seung Ho), Joseon’s greatest inspector who is known for living a very principled life.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

2PM’s Taecyeon Finally Catches Up To Lee Jae Gyun In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

2PM’s Taecyeon and Lee Jae Gyun clash again in new stills of the tvN drama “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy!”. tvN’s “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon and Kim Hye Yoon as Kim Jo Yi. Taecyeon plays a young gourmand who is forcefully appointed as secret royal inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption), while Kim Hye Yoon plays a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with Ra Yi Eon to investigate and battle corruption.
WORLD
Esquire

Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Answered All Our Burning Questions About the Show

If you haven't heard—or yet commenced your celebrations—today is Lee Jung-jae Day here at Esquire. Not only did we profile the Squid Game star, where he spoke candidly about the time in his life when he never thought he'd act again, but he also sat down for an episode of "Explain This." In the newest edition of our long-running video series, Lee answers quite possibly every question about Netflix's hit survival horror series, and then some. That means Lee, one of South Korea's biggest stars, talked about (the not-yet-announced, but certainly happening) Season 2, the Dalgona scene, and all of the fan theories you've parsed through on Reddit—as well as the ones you haven't heard yet.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Soompi

Watch: Lee Dong Wook’s Life Is Turned Upside Down After Meeting Wi Ha Joon In “Bad And Crazy” Teaser

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bad and Crazy” shared a new preview of the first episode!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” The redemption hero drama tells the story of the events that occur after the capable but bad guy Ryu Soo Yeol (Lee Dong Wook) meets K (Wi Ha Joon), a crazy guy when it comes to justice.
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

'Penthouse' cast members Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Seok reunite for the first time in three months

It was recently revealed that 'Penthouse' actors Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Seok continued their friendship even after the series came to an end. On December 10, Park Eun Seok posted a photo with Lee Ji Ah on his Instagram with the captions, "Thank you for the subway LED billboard advertisement! Thanks to it, we had a joyful reunion." In the photos, Park Eun Seok was seen posing in front of an LED ad with Lee Ji Ah along with photos of the two camping.
WORLD
Soompi

Ahn Eun Jin, Kang Ye Won, And Red Velvet’s Joy Go On A Journey Before Their Time Is Up In “The One And Only” Poster

JTBC’s new drama “The One and Only” has released a new poster showing the synergy of the three female leads!. “The One and Only” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down just one person, they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives. Ahn Eun Jin stars as Pyo In Sook, a woman recently diagnosed with a terminal illness. She joins Sung Mi Do (Red Velvet’s Joy) and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) on a journey of realizing the meaning of life.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Kim Bum Has A Rain-Shaped Burden On His Shoulders In Hilarious Teaser For New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has released a second teaser!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Apink‘s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: “My Teen Girl” Closes Out Round 1 With Covers Of Jeon Somi, SEVENTEEN, Jessi, And More + Adds A Twist For Round 2

MBC’s “My Teen Girl” has finally closed out Round 1 and begun an intense battle for Round 2!. “My Teen Girl” is an audition show that evaluated 160 contestants over the course of three months before filming its premiere. Out of the 160 contestants, 83 were chosen to participate in the competition to place within the final top 7 and debut in a new girl group. Yoon Kyun Sang is the MC, and the students are divided into Grades 1-4 by age, with each class having its own homeroom teacher: either Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Aiki, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon, or Ock Joo Hyun.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

“The Red Sleeve” And Its Stars Continue To Reign Over Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Once again, MBC’s “The Red Sleeve” has dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!. For the fifth consecutive week, “The Red Sleeve” topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Kang Ha Heul and Han Hyo Joo Lead Rollicking Band of Seafaring Bandits in First Posters for K-movie Pirates 2

Holy hotcakes does this look good! And I mean just that, the characters look great in the upcoming K-movie Pirates 2 (Goblin Flag) but it can clearly suck balls in script and directing when it comes out so for now I will just enjoy the good parts shown so far. The movie is the sequel to the box office hit Pirates with Kim Nam Gil and Son Ye Jin, and this time the titular pirates are led by Kang Ha Neul and Han Hyo Joo, though commanding their respective pirate ships. Joining them are Kwang Soo, Bae Soo Bin, Kim Sung Oh, Sehun, and Park Ji Hwan, with Kwon Sang Woo playing the baddie. These character movie posters just look so FUN, starting with Kang Ha Neul not even trying to be cool or dashing and instead a total ocean weirdo and I love it! It cascades down so all the cast members just jump off their posters and feels alive, in action poses that convey badassery all around. I can’t wait for this movie when it premieres sometime in 2022.
MOVIES

