Watch: Lee Eun Jae And Kang Yul Face Obstacles In “Best Mistake 3” Teaser As Wonpil And Kang Hye Won Enter The Story

Holy hotcakes does this look good! And I mean just that, the characters look great in the upcoming K-movie Pirates 2 (Goblin Flag) but it can clearly suck balls in script and directing when it comes out so for now I will just enjoy the good parts shown so far. The movie is the sequel to the box office hit Pirates with Kim Nam Gil and Son Ye Jin, and this time the titular pirates are led by Kang Ha Neul and Han Hyo Joo, though commanding their respective pirate ships. Joining them are Kwang Soo, Bae Soo Bin, Kim Sung Oh, Sehun, and Park Ji Hwan, with Kwon Sang Woo playing the baddie. These character movie posters just look so FUN, starting with Kang Ha Neul not even trying to be cool or dashing and instead a total ocean weirdo and I love it! It cascades down so all the cast members just jump off their posters and feels alive, in action poses that convey badassery all around. I can’t wait for this movie when it premieres sometime in 2022.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO