China

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping virtual meet begins

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], December 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began their virtual meeting on Wednesday with the former emphasising that he stands...

Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
Chinese President Xi, Russia's Putin, Hold Video Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met Wednesday via video conference, stressing their strong alliance amid both countries' deteriorating relations with the west. "A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on such principles as non-interference in internal affairs,...
Telegraph

Xi Jinping backs Vladimir Putin's demand for Nato to halt eastwards expansion

Chinese president Xi Jinping has endorsed Vladimir Putin’s demand for binding security guarantees from Nato and proposed “joint actions” to defend Russian and Chinese security interests. China's first explicit backing of Russia in the on-going stand off over Ukraine came during a 90 minutes video call in...
Putin, Xi discuss 'counterproductive' US-organized Summit for Democracy

Moscow [Russia], December 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting on Wednesday and discussed the recently held US-organised Summit for Democracy. The Summit for Democracy was held last week. Both Russia and China were not invited to the summit which saw...
New York Post

Putin and Xi to discuss ‘aggressive’ US rhetoric during virtual summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit Wednesday following separate sitdowns with President Biden in recent weeks. According to the Kremlin, the two leaders will discuss ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe amid a massive buildup of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine.
Washington Monthly

Vladimir Putin, Emotional Chess Master

You can almost picture Vladimir Putin, perpetual president of Russia, hunched over a chessboard the shape of Europe, divining strategies many steps ahead of his fractious, ambivalent opponents. A gas pipeline here, troops and tanks there, propaganda everywhere to set the stage for the 21st century’s Great Russian Expansion.
Beijing, CN
China
Russia
China’s Xi is set to meet Russia’s Putin virtually on Wednesday

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JUNE 6, 2019: China’s Persident Xi Jinping (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin shake hands at a ceremony at St Petersburg University in which Xi Jinping was awarded St Petersburg University honorary doctoral degree. Alexei Nikolsky | TASS | Getty Images. BEIJING —...
BBC

Vladimir Putin: I moonlighted as a taxi driver in the 1990s

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken of his regret at the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, revealing that he had to work as a taxi driver to supplement his income. Economic troubles triggered by the collapse forced many Russians to seek new ways to earn money. Mr Putin...
Xi Jinping, Putin to held talks via video link on Dec 15

Beijing [China], December 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a virtual meeting on December 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday. "President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 15 from Beijing will hold a meeting with...
Times-Herald

Vladimir Putin shouldn't be a right-wing hero

No CPAC invitation will be in the offing anytime soon, but Vladimir Putin has picked up admirers on the populist right, here and abroad, that he doesn’t deserve. With Putin threatening to invade Ukraine, the Russian dictator will again become a top-of-mind concern. In recent years, there’s been a...
Invading Ukraine Is a Trap for Vladimir Putin

Russia can’t be an empire without it, but it can’t even be a great power if it overreaches. Russia has stepped up its belligerence toward Ukraine, with troop movements, frequent attacks through state propaganda channels and direct threats from Russian leadership. The likelihood of a major European war is at its highest since the end of the Cold War.
Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CBS News

Is President Xi Jinping undoing capitalism in China?

In the last 40 years, China has become the only global economy to rival the U.S. But President Xi Jinping is cracking down on some of the private sectors, companies, and individuals that led to the country’s prosperity. Lesley Stahl reports.
