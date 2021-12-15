ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Three persons test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Three persons, two foreign nationals and a child, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Dr...

