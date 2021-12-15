Three persons test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad

A person who was on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s flight back from the United Arab Emirates has tested positive for COVID-19, the prime minister’s office said Tuesday.Bennett returned to Israel on Monday from a historic two-day trip to the Gulf Arab state, the first by an Israeli leader to the country, which recently normalized ties with Israel.He was in a three-day quarantine on Tuesday as per Health Ministry regulations, which require all returning travelers, even those vaccinated, to self-isolate. He was expected to take a coronavirus test on Wednesday, also in line with health regulations, and then...
