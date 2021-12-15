Deen’s List: Kurtis MacDermid drops the gloves with Ryan Reaves in Avalanche’s 4-2 victory over Rangers

Listen to “COVID Protocol” on Spreaker. Following the Avalanche’s COVID shutdown, Aarif and JJ breakdown everything that happened on a strange Thursday night in Nashville and why the NHL had no choice but to postpone Colorado’s next four games. The guys also discuss what the league should do amid the latest COVID outbreak and if testing rules need to be loosened given the number of asymptomatic players that are testing positive. Should the NHL implement rules similar to the NFL? Is that even a possibility given the Canadian teams involved and the different regulations across the border? The guys break it all down before closing out the show with the three stars of the season so far. All that and more on this edition of Hockey Mountain High: Your go-to Avalanche Podcast.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO