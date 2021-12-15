Learn How This Entrepreneur Seeks To Lead Youngsters In Becoming Accomplished Businessmen

When co-founders Thelma Vásquez and Luis Munguia were working at an architecture firm when they realized that many projects were being rejected because they were too small and the client could not pay the minimum that the firm would charge. For this reason they decided to leave the firm, but they were not quite sure what their path would be. The only thing they were clear about was that they wanted to let people know that they could have access to architecture without further complication. As they were not clear about the direction to follow, they saw that a good way to include architecture in the daily lives of their clients was through furniture. Thelma noted that as soon as clients realized that the furniture was well designed and built by architects, they asked them to help them with other spaces. This is how Bhauss began to be created, a Honduran digital platform that wants to democratize architecture.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO