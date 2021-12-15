ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Learn How This Entrepreneur Seeks To Lead Youngsters In Becoming Accomplished Businessmen

By Anirban Roy
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The role of an entrepreneur in society extends beyond building a prospective business and running that business successfully. Entrepreneurs are the main driver of the national economic development alongside employment development, community regeneration, nation-building and innovation. In other words, entrepreneurial journeys...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Learn How These Entrepreneurs Explained To the World the Intricacies Of Crypto Investing

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The youth today is continuously being educated about the benefits of making informed investments for a secure future. They have begun to realize that in order to save and spend judiciously, it is quintessential to be financially literate. The dilemma that stands here suggests that a plethora of individuals do not understand the best place to get to know the details involved in investing, especially when it comes to crypto investing. To solve these troubles, entrepreneurs Pablo Heman and Nima Yamini have taken the torch to acknowledge all the emerging questions and yield profound insights.
EDUCATION
Entrepreneur

Metaverse: A Game-changing Innovation For Entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Recently, much has been said about metaverse, including the implications of Facebook, Inc. renaming itself Meta Platforms, Inc. Some went as far as saying metaverse will be the next Internet. What exactly is metaverse and how will it be a potential game-changing innovation for businesses?
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Innovative Nonprofits

Much attention has been paid to the agility of private sector businesses as they pivoted their operations practically overnight throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Businesses, especially small and mid-sized companies, demonstrated tremendous resilience, rethinking traditional ways of doing business and rapidly evolving to meet the changing needs of their customers: From establishing new ecommerce channels to accelerating their digital transformation by several years to transitioning to a remote or hybrid workforce overnight.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Social Influence#Entrepreneur Media
recordargusnews.com

Career curriculum enables CP 3rd-graders to become entrepreneurs

PERRY TOWNSHIP — As part of a lesson plan at Commodore Perry Elementary School, third-grade students recently had to turn themselves into entrepreneurs — they had to create a product, create a name, and design a storefront. Thursday, students then pitched their products during 15- to 20-second commercials, learning about advertising, then a supply and demand lesson worked in when […]
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WausauPilot

Junior Achievement seeks applicants for teen entrepreneur scholarship

MILWAUKEE– Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is accepting video applications from student entrepreneurs who are interested in winning a $10,000 grand prize. The 2022 Wisconsin Young Entrepreneur of the Year live event will be available online to the public from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022, and includes a live shark tank-style competition where student entrepreneurs present their business initiatives. Four finalists will compete in the live pitch to celebrity judges who will critique, ask questions, provide feedback to each contestant, and select the scholarship winner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New Pittsburgh Courier

How women entrepreneurs can plan for success

(StatePoint)—The nearly 13 million small businesses owned by women nationwide are essential to the U.S. economy. Accounting for 42 percent of U.S. small businesses, they employ nearly 9.4 million people and generate $1.9 trillion in revenue annually. Healthy and growing women-owned businesses are vital to an inclusive economic recovery,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Allied News

Forum highlights how women empowered as entrepreneurs, consumers

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – A forum at a regional university in Northeastern Oklahoma offered insights into how the role of women has changed over the years, and what to expect it to be in the future. The "Mingle & Jingle: Women in Consumerism" forum was held at the Northeastern State...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Times Union

How to Find Your Calling as an Entrepreneur

What path is best when establishing a business? There are, arguably, two paths that an entrepreneur can take. The first being to follow the needs of the market and building a business plan on solving the world’s biggest problems and by doing so they think they will achieve success and change the world. The other path an entrepreneur can follow is to listen to their calling, their passion, and pursue it. Having tried both paths in my entrepreneurial past, I feel very strongly that the second path is the one that entrepreneurs should follow. As it turns out, following your passion and being a hero on business are not mutually exclusive.
ECONOMY
Times Union

Thelma and Luis: Entrepreneurs who seek to change the way you see architecture

When co-founders Thelma Vásquez and Luis Munguia were working at an architecture firm when they realized that many projects were being rejected because they were too small and the client could not pay the minimum that the firm would charge. For this reason they decided to leave the firm, but they were not quite sure what their path would be. The only thing they were clear about was that they wanted to let people know that they could have access to architecture without further complication. As they were not clear about the direction to follow, they saw that a good way to include architecture in the daily lives of their clients was through furniture. Thelma noted that as soon as clients realized that the furniture was well designed and built by architects, they asked them to help them with other spaces. This is how Bhauss began to be created, a Honduran digital platform that wants to democratize architecture.
ENTERTAINMENT
Entrepreneur

Is The Great Resignation Something Bosses Should Address?

Companies the world over are going through a phenomenon dubbed 'the great resignation.' It is a trend of large swaths of employees leaving that kicked off during COVID-19. Many people reevaluated their situations, priorities, and lives due to the pandemic. With the job market hotter than ever, others chose to...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy