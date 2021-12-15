ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Boris Johnson to face MPs following massive revolt against Covid plans

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWQze_0dNHaKkQ00

Boris Johnson will face Parliament following a massive revolt over his coronavirus plans which has left questions over his authority.

The Prime Minister is under intense pressure after 100 backbenchers defied him on the issue which has come to define his premiership – the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday, which will be seen as another test of his leadership, Mr Johnson will hope for a visible show of support from Tory MPs in the final Prime Minister’s Questions session of the year.

The scale of the rebellion – the biggest suffered by Mr Johnson – came as a surprise to the Tory leadership and followed a personal appeal by the Prime Minister to his MPs at a meeting just an hour before the vote.

Nearly a third of his MPs voted against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes in nightclubs and large venues, with many saying they were unhappy about the way Mr Johnson was leading the country and his party.

The unrest on the Tory benches could also make it politically harder for the Government to introduce new restrictions in England if the Omicron wave of coronavirus proves as dangerous as Mr Johnson’s scientific advisers fear.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he believes that no further measures will be required before Christmas.

The Commons rises for its Christmas break on Thursday but Mr Shapps said Parliament would be recalled if it was decided that further restrictions are needed.

“We have got in place now the measures that we believe will see us through to the new year,” Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast.

“If we did need to do anything else, Parliament would be recalled too in order to vote on doing that, so it won’t just be an automated thing.”

He insisted that Mr Johnson’s authority has not been damaged despite the revolt, which saw MPs ranging from veteran former Cabinet ministers to newly elected Louie French defy the whip.

Mr Shapps told LBC: “In terms of his authority, I saw the Prime Minister on Sunday night asking the country to get the booster jab and yesterday walked past huge queues around the block of people responding to the Prime Minister’s plea.”

But in Parliament, 126 MPs voted against regulations to make Covid passes – known by critics as vaccine passports despite also allowing for a test result to be included – mandatory in nightclubs and other large venues, with fines for establishments that refused or those who faked the documentation.

This included 98 Conservatives, according to Parliament’s division list, but rebel ringleader Steve Baker said he believed there was another Tory who defied the whip, plus two tellers for the noes.

Former chief whip Mark Harper, leader of the Covid Recovery Group of Tories sceptical about restrictions, told BBC Radio 4’s Today that Mr Johnson “should act differently” now.

“Instead of the Prime Minister making a late-night address on Sunday and scaring many people witless, a better thing to do would have been to come to the House of Commons on Monday to set out in detail the advice that he’s received, the things that he thinks needs to happen as a result, and allow Members of Parliament to ask questions and then for him to answer them.

“So what I’m calling for is for him to change how he operates.”

The measures still passed comfortably, as Labour supported the Government in the vote.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Boris Johnson is too weak to lead. The public is safer thanks to Labour putting people’s health before party politics.

“The Prime Minister needs to take a long, hard look at himself and ask whether he has the authority to take this country through the pandemic.”

The message from Tory MPs comes as many are still angry over the revelations of alleged parties and gatherings held in Downing Street and elsewhere during lockdown restrictions, as well as longer held resentment about the Government’s handling of the standards row involving former minister Owen Paterson which led to Thursday’s by-election.

On Tuesday night, a photograph emerged in the Daily Mirror of a previously reported party held by Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey’s campaign team on December 14 last year.

Mr Bailey quit as head of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee ahead of the publication of the photograph.

Mr Shapps told Today “that scene is absolutely unacceptable” and “that was not authorised by the Conservative Party”.

The Mirror also reported No 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz on December 15 were told to “go out the back” after the event.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been asked to investigate, and could report back as early as this week.

A Government spokesperson said: “Given there is an ongoing review, it would be inappropriate to comment while that is ongoing.”

But the Liberal Democrats, who say they are now “neck and neck” with the Tories in the North Shropshire poll, said the various scandals would hit the party – which previously enjoyed a nearly 23,000 majority in the seat – at the ballot box.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tories give Boris Johnson months to improve … or go

Rapidly rising prices and tax increases in the spring, followed by a drubbing for the Tories in May’s local elections, will mark the beginning of the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, senior Conservative MPs now believe. After Johnson suffered a massive rebellion by his backbenchers over Covid rules...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: 'You're going the wrong way Boris' - Lord Frost's resignation deals embattled PM a fresh blow, with Tory MPs backing key ally's fears over Government's direction over Plan B restrictions, tax hikes and Net Zero green agenda

Boris Johnson has been dealt a severe blow following the sensational resignation of Cabinet Minister Lord Frost, which has sparked discussions among Conservative MPs about the Government's direction over Covid, taxes and green policies. Lord Frost, who negotiated Britain's departure from the EU as Brexit Minister, is understood to have...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Lord Frost quits the Cabinet as Boris Johnson considers Christmas Covid lockdown

Lord Frost quit the Cabinet on Saturday night over concerns about Boris Johnson's Covid-19 curbs and the Government's "direction of travel", as the Prime Minister considered calls for a third national lockdown beginning as soon as this week. The Cabinet Office minister, who was leading Mr Johnson’s post-Brexit negotiations with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lord Frost resigns from government in fresh crisis for Boris Johnson

Brexit minister David Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.Lord Frost – one of the most popular members of the cabinet among the Conservative faithful – handed in his resignation a week ago and had been persuaded to stay in his post until January but last night said he would step down “with immediate effect.”His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already facing a series of crises over “gatherings” in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

UK Brexit Supremo Frost Resigns in Blow to PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14 as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson's tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Covid#Liberal Party#Parliament#Omicron#Commons#Bbc Breakfast#Cabinet#Lbc
BBC

Nadine Dorries ousted from Conservative WhatsApp group for praising PM

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has been kicked out of a Conservative WhatsApp group after urging MPs to show the prime minister "a bit of loyalty". Messages shot around the "Clean Global Brexit" group - made up of over 100 Tory MPs - following the resignation of Brexit Minister Lord Frost on Saturday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Police ‘should give final analysis’ on No 10 parties as PM handed ‘one last chance’

The Metropolitan Police should carry out a “final analysis” of the Downing Street Christmas party allegations, the Commons standards committee chair has suggested, after top civil servant Simon Case stepped down as the internal inquiry’s lead following claims that he attended a drinks event himself.The cabinet secretary shared drinks with 15 to 20 staff in mid-December last year, a joint investigation by The Independent and Politico was told by two officials who attended the informal event, which was said to have taken place at Mr Case’s office and an adjoining waiting room in 70 Whitehall.After Boris Johnson defied calls...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he took "personal responsibility" for a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative party, which has prompted questions about his leadership after weeks of scandals. "I take personal responsibility," the embattled Johnson said in a clip for television news, calling the vote in the North Shropshire constituency in central England that handed victory to the Liberal Democrats "very disappointing". 
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson has been put on notice by his own side

There's no hiding the horror of this result for the Conservatives. What is unknown is whether the North Shropshire result will, in time, mark the definitive moment Boris Johnson's leadership fell apart. Or whether it confronts the prime minister with the incontrovertible evidence that he must change if he's to survive.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces ‘dangerous moment’ in premiership after by-election defeat, Tory grandee warns

A Conservative grandee has warned that Boris Johnson faces a “dangerous moment” in his premiership after the party suffered a historic defeat in the North Shropshire by-election after weeks of rows at the top of government on multiple fronts.Sir Malcolm Rifkind – who served as foreign secretary under John Major – told The Independent that while an immediate challenge to the prime minister’s position was unlikely, it was a “serious proposition” that he could be losing the support of MPs.“It’s a small step for mankind and a rather great leap for Boris Johnson,” Sir Malcolm said of the by-election...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM urged to remove Cabinet Secretary from parties inquiry after new allegations

Boris Johnson is facing calls to remove Cabinet Secretary Simon Case from an inquiry into gatherings in Government departments during lockdown, after it was alleged parties were held in his own department.The Prime Minister asked Mr Case to look into allegations of gatherings held in Downing Street while the public faced challenging measures to stop them from mixing.The inquiry was then expanded and it was confirmed Mr Case could look at any alleged party if he felt it was relevant.But the Guido Fawkes website reported on Friday that two Christmas parties were held in Mr Case’s department – the Cabinet...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’

It is shaping up to be a very merry Christmas for the Liberal Democrats. The party has recorded yet another stunning by-election victory – this time with a 6,000 majority in the West Midlands seat of North Shropshire. Although the win was not totally unexpected, its significance can not be underestimated. North Shropshire is a rural, “true blue” seat that has returned a Tory MP for nearly 200 years and the Liberal Democrats overturned a whopping, and seemingly insurmountable 23,000 majority to snatch it. Despite what Tory spinners might say this morning about governing parties and mid-term by-elections, this is a defeat that will send shockwaves – and jitters – through the entire Conservative Party and is one that heaps further pressure on an already embattled Boris Johnson, who wakes up this morning not only to a defeat that will further embolden mutinous MPs thinking about ousting him, but also to fresh reports about lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, after The Independent exclusively revealed that he joined a bash in the garden of No 10 during lockdown in May last year. Earlier this week week it was said that former prime minister David Cameron echoed the view of some senior Tories by suggesting that it won’t be parties, wallpapergate or even Covid that gets Johnson in the end. Instead, he said, it will be the looming spectre of inflation. But there is one thing many Tory MPs care about more than all of those things: retaining power and their seats. With the party’s poll ratings continuing to slide, could North Shropshire be the first real nail in Johnson’s coffin?
POLITICS
The Independent

Grant Shapps’ department apologies after staff ‘drank and danced’ at party during lockdown

The Department for Transport has apologised after admitting that staff working for cabinet minister Grant Shapps held a Christmas party while strict Covid curbs were still in place last year.Government staff were “boozing and dancing” at an event in Whitehall on December 16, according to The Mirror – the same day London was moved into tier 3 restrictions.Mr Shapps’ spokesman said the transport secretary did not attend and had “absolutely no idea” the festive gathering was taking place at the departmental office.The minister’s spokesperson said: “He was not notified or invited and would have banned such a gathering forthwith, had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Police probe Tory lockdown party as Johnson faces claims over No 10 gathering

Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party with staff in the Downing Street garden during the first national lockdown in May last year. The Guardian and The Independent reported that Boris Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on May 15 2020. Meanwhile, the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘joined party in No 10’ during first lockdown

Boris Johnson joined Downing Street officials for a party at No 10 during the first Covid-19 lockdown – with the prime minister telling one attendee they deserved a drink for “beating back” the virus, The Independent has been told.It is understood that about 20 civil servants and advisers gathered on 15 May last year for celebratory drinks inside No 10 and its garden. At the time, people from different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors, with gatherings indoors strictly forbidden.The gathering took place after the then health secretary Matt Hancock had delivered a televised press conference, noting that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy