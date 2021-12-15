Newsstand: Michigan commits set to sign National Letters of Intent

It’s National Signing Day, and a pair of 2022 Michigan football commits have shared graphics ahead of their ceremonies where they’ll send in their national letters of intent.

Thirty years ago yesterday, former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard won the Heisman Trophy.

Michigan’s athletic department set a record with 171 student-athletes landing on the Fall Academic All-Big Ten list, including 60 from the football team.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continues to receive praise and projections as the No. 1 overall pick and top draft prospect.

Quote Of The Day

“The Lions need to take the best player available, and right now, that’s Hutchinson.” ESPN analyst Todd McShay, projecting Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 1 overall pick in his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Headlines Of The Day

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Signing Day Scoop: Movement With Keon Sabb, Second QB Take

• Tim Verghese, The Wolverine: Flip watch: Who could flip in/out of Michigan’s class

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines in the NFL: Tom Brady breaks all-time completions record, throws 700th TD pass, David Long Jr. redeems himself vs. Cardinals

• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Michigan Recruiting Hot Board 4.0

• Kurt Svobada, MGoBlue: Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees Announced