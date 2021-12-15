ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Newsstand: Michigan commits set to sign National Letters of Intent

By Clayton Sayfie
 4 days ago
It’s National Signing Day, and a pair of 2022 Michigan football commits have shared graphics ahead of their ceremonies where they’ll send in their national letters of intent.

Thirty years ago yesterday, former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard won the Heisman Trophy.

Michigan’s athletic department set a record with 171 student-athletes landing on the Fall Academic All-Big Ten list, including 60 from the football team.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continues to receive praise and projections as the No. 1 overall pick and top draft prospect.

Quote Of The Day

“The Lions need to take the best player available, and right now, that’s Hutchinson.”

ESPN analyst Todd McShay, projecting Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 1 overall pick in his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Headlines Of The Day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Signing Day Scoop: Movement With Keon Sabb, Second QB Take

Tim Verghese, The Wolverine: Flip watch: Who could flip in/out of Michigan’s class

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverines in the NFL: Tom Brady breaks all-time completions record, throws 700th TD pass, David Long Jr. redeems himself vs. Cardinals

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Michigan Recruiting Hot Board 4.0

Kurt Svobada, MGoBlue: Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honorees Announced

On3.com

Ryan Day on impact of decommitments, transfer portal for college football

The entire college football landscape is dealing with the effects of both the transfer portal and bowl game opt-outs, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are no exception. After hauling in his third consecutive top-five ranked recruiting class, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day spoke on those two challenges within his program.
On3.com

Chris Fowler reacts to Desmond Howard's comments during Heisman Ceremony

One of the biggest talking points of the Heisman Trophy ceremony wasn’t anything the four finalists said, but a ribbing courtesy of a past recipient. Former Michigan star turned ESPN analyst Desmond Howard made waves in New York — playfully fanning the flames of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry when he made a joke regarding Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud’s day against the Wolverines defense.
On3.com

Musings from Arledge: Welcome to NIL, Riley's Offense, and 2022 Win Predition

College football has officially entered its “Show me the money!” stage. Or let me put it a different way: college football players are now openly participating in the “Show me the money!” game, a game that had previously been played at a high level only between networks, schools, coaches, and SEC players. This change shouldn’t bother us. The NCAA, one of the most-corrupt, cynical institutions ever seen on God’s green earth, has long been a money-making machine. The NCAA makes almost a billion dollars a year from the men’s basketball tournament alone. Amateurism done right, yet? That it has been turned into a toothless shell of a corrupt organization is no reason to shed tears.
On3.com

Iowa State star running back Breece Hall entering 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been one of the premier offensive players in college football over his time with the Cyclones. However, it’s come to an end — Hall took to social media on Saturday to announce he’s entering the 2022 NFL Draft. “After much...
On3.com

WATCH: Darian Kinnard, Bully McCall prepare for the Citrus Bowl

Kentucky kicks off in the Citrus Bowl two weeks from today. Before the Wildcats take on Iowa in Orlando, two senior leaders in the trenches, Darian Kinnard and Marquan McCall, discuss how the team is preparing for the challenging season finale. McCall gets NFL Matchup. When the bowl matchup was...
On3.com

USC cornerback makes decision on his future

It’s that time of the year when college players make their decisions on entering the NFL draft or staying another year in their programs. And for USC cornerback Chris Steele, he has made his decision. On Saturday, Steele announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL draft from his...
On3.com

Newsstand: Erik Spoelstra, Tracy McGrady speak to Michigan basketball team

What: Women’s basketball vs. Baylor in Connecticut. Michigan basketball received visits from Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and NBA legend Tracy McGrady, who both spoke to the Wolverines following their 87-50 win over Southern Utah. Head coach Juwan Howard played for and worked with Spoelstra in Miami and was teammates with McGrady, a seven-time All-Star, in Houston.
On3.com

Miami offers 2023 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava

Mario Cristobal has been at Miami for only a short period of time, and has spent most of his time focusing on the 2022 class. But he started addressing the 2023 class Saturday when he extended an offer to Downey (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The On3 Consensus —...
On3.com

Notre Dame senior linebacker announces plans to enter transfer portal

Notre Dame senior linebacker Shayne Simon announced on Saturday he’s entering the transfer portal, according to his Twitter page. “To the Notre Dame Family, Coaches, Training, and Support Staff, Thank you for all you do to make Notre Dame the uniquely special place it is,” he wrote. “To my teammates, thank you for creating an amazing brotherhood that has carried this program to greater heights. Coach Freeman, thank you, especially, for your support. I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal as I continue my college football journey. I am excited to close out my Notre Dame career by helping my teammates finish as Fiesta Bowl Champions.”
On3.com

Auburn officially hires NFL assistant as new offensive coordinator

Auburn has officially hired Austin Davis as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator, the school announced on Saturday. It was originally reported by multiple On3 Sports sources that Davis was expected to become Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s next offensive coordinator. Davis was a quarterback at Southern Miss, and...
On3.com

2023 4-star Detroit QB Dante Moore offered by Miami

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is spending his Saturday focusing on the 2023 class, and even more specifically, 2023 quarterbacks. And that meant targeting Detroit Martin Luther King four-star quarterback Dante Moore, who the Hurricanes offered Saturday. Miami also offered Downey (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava on Saturday. Dante...
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shares USC plan for targeting the NCAA transfer portal

The transfer portal has drastically increased the difficulty of roster management for college football coaches across the country and USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a prime example of that. In Friday’s Early Signing Day press conference, he talked about how he plans to utilize the portal going forward.
On3.com

Texas to hire coveted USC running backs coach

The Texas Longhorns appear to be poaching a new USC coach — a very new USC coach — from Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley. On Saturday, Matt Zenitz and Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports reported USC running backs coach Tashard Choice is likely to head to Austin for the same position just six days after confirmation that he would leave Georgia Tech for the USC job.
On3.com

Oregon Ducks lose another defensive starter before the Alamo Bowl

The Oregon Ducks top corner Mykael Wright will not be with the team for their upcoming game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo bowl. Wright announced on Twitter that he would be opting out of the bowl game and entering the 2022 NFL draft. The third-year sophomore is the...
