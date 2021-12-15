ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klarna partners with GoCardless to facilitate expansion in the US

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden-based BNPL provider Klarna has chosen UK-based fintech GoCardless to offer bank debit payments to its US customers. Klarna will use GoCardless for its Pay in 4 offering and its financing solution. Klarna users can pay in four interest-free instalments when choosing Pay...

Trustly's solution to be implemented in THG network

Sweden-based Trustly has announced its solution will be added to brand checkouts across THG, a global technology platform company specialising in taking brands direct to consumers. Shoppers across any of THG’s brands, which include Myprotein and Lookfantastic, will now be able to pay directly from their bank account with Trustly....
OxPay partners with BNPL PaySlowSlow

Singapore-based financial services technology provider OxPay has announced a partnership with Malaysian BNPL PaySlowSlow’s branch in Singapore. The partnership aims to improve the payment gateway and merchant acquiring services I the country, allowing both companies to organically grow their sales and enhance their visibility on the Singaporean e-commerce and online payments market.
KAF choses Temenos Banking Cloud to launch digital lending service

KAF, a Malaysia-based financial services conglomerate, has selected the Temenos Banking Cloud to launch a digital lending business. KAF will use Temenos Banking Services for retail loans and Islamic financing delivered on the Temenos Banking Cloud to offer conventional and Islamic products. KAF’s ambitions extend beyond lending to include digitalisation...
Cross-border Confirmation of Payee solution launched

SurePay, SEPAMail.eu and StreamMind have announced the launch of the first cross-border IBAN Check/Confirmation of Payee solution. This service enables companies and banks to check that the account information entered matches the intended beneficiary when initiating cross-border payments between France and the Netherlands and marks an important first step towards a pan-European solution in the fight against fraud.
Credit Cards
GoCardless receives USD 95 mln to expand open banking service

The A2A payments provider GoCardless has announced a new funding of USD 95 million in Series F funding to further expand its service platform. With the latest capital infusion, the UK-based fintech will soon reach its unicorn status, being valued at little under USD 1 billion. According to GoCardless representatives,...
Chase study: consumers continue to adopt digital banking

One year after its first digital banking attitudes study, Chase hsa released the findings of its second study, which further explores the attitudes of consumers to using banking websites and apps. Respondents reaffirmed that mobile apps have become their most frequently used banking channel, with 73% of consumers citing usage...
Taking stock of Open Banking Expo UK

Ellie Duncan, head of content at Open Banking Expo, summarises the key messages shared at Open Banking Expo UK Confex in London on 4 November 2021. Open Banking in the UK is an industry built on partnerships and collaborations – that was truly in evidence at the Open Banking Expo UK Confex in London on 4 November. Banks, fintechs and organisations that thrive on working together, finally gathered in person for the first time in almost two years.
Biometrics startup Mobai raises EUR 2.8 million in partnership with Vipps BankID and more

Norway-based biometric startup Mobai has raised EUR 2.8 million meant to improve protection of personal biometric data in partnership with Vipps BankID, Sparebank1 Østlandet, KU Leuven, and NTNU. The project, named SALT, (Secure privacy preserving Authentication using facial biometrics to proTect your identity), will address and add new capabilities...
EVO Payments secures majority interest in National Bank of Greece

US-based EVO Payments has announced it has entered a long-term alliance with the National Bank of Greece (NBG) to provide merchant acquiring and payment processing services. Under the terms of the agreements, EVO and NBG will form a merchant acquiring joint venture. The Bank will spin off its merchant acquiring business into a new entity, and EVO will acquire a 51% interest in the new entity.
Revolut receives banking license in Lithuania

Revolut Technologies has changed its specialised bank license to a banking license by the European Central Bank, following the proposal of the Bank of Lithuania. After extending and supplementing the license, Revolut Bank will complement its current main activities (accepting deposits and granting loans) with the payment services (card payments, direct debit, credit transfer, cash withdrawal, money remittance, payment initiation, account information services). These services are currently provided by Revolut Payments, an electronic money institution of the Revolut group licensed in Lithuania. The permission to reorganise it by way of merger with Revolut Bank was granted by the Bank of Lithuania at the beginning of October 2021.
Visa to introduce botnet detection requirement in Australia

Visa has announced it will require Australian ecommerce payment providers to invest in botnet detection capabilities by October 2022. The new requirement is aimed at helping Australian businesses combat payment fraud involving enumeration attacks — a criminal practice where fraudsters use automation to test and guess payment credentials by using large botnets.
Upbit Operator Posts Record Profits, Eyes US Expansion

The South Korean crypto exchange operator Dunamu is set to accrue a tax bill of a whopping KRW 1trn (USD 843m) following the most successful year yet for its Upbit trading platform. According to Donga, Dunamu posted cumulative operating profits of USD 2.2bn in the first three quarters of the...
Henry's taps Adyen for payment processing

Canada-based ecommerce platform Henry’s has partnered with Adyen to power the former’s unified ecommerce strategy. By unifying their sales channels on a single platform, Henry’s said it may have seamless, consistent, and cross-channel customer journeys, deeper engagement with customers to build loyalty, keep reconciliation simple, and capture rich customer insights.
SolidProof rolls out KYC and audit services for DeFi projects in Germany

Germany-based blockchain auditing company SolidProof has finalised the development of its auto audit tool and plans to launch the solution soon. Dubbed the SolidProof Automated Auto Tool (SAAT), the product is designed to streamline and speed up the entire smart contract auditing process. SAAT utilises pre-installed parameters to sniff out...
Malaysian MyMy launches card and app features

Malaysia-based fintech and e-wallet provider MyMy has announced the launching of its card and app features as it prepares for beta testing starting January 2022. Among the new features of the platform, one can include a numberless prepaid card that improves security of physical payment transactions, as well as biometric authentication for online transactions to strengthen security and manage fraud. By comparison to QR-code payments that are only accepted in Malaysia and come with limited use, the numberless prepaid card is accepted at more than 80 million merchants and ATMs globally, on top of being a cost-effective alternative to credit cards.
