Klarna partners with GoCardless to facilitate expansion in the US

Revolut Technologies has changed its specialised bank license to a banking license by the European Central Bank, following the proposal of the Bank of Lithuania. After extending and supplementing the license, Revolut Bank will complement its current main activities (accepting deposits and granting loans) with the payment services (card payments, direct debit, credit transfer, cash withdrawal, money remittance, payment initiation, account information services). These services are currently provided by Revolut Payments, an electronic money institution of the Revolut group licensed in Lithuania. The permission to reorganise it by way of merger with Revolut Bank was granted by the Bank of Lithuania at the beginning of October 2021.

