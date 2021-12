Kasada — a provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced bot attacks —announced $23 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Kasada — a provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced bot attacks —announced $23 million in Series C funding, bringing total investment in the company to $39 million. This funding round was led by new investor StepStone Group (which recently acquired venture capital platform Greenspring Associates), with participation from existing investors Ten Eleven Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Reinventure (Westpac’s venture capital arm), Our Innovation Fund, and Turnbull & Partners.

