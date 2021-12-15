ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplin and Office Outlet to use Loyalize's Pay by Bank solution

Cover picture for the articleUK-based payments platform Loyalize has teamed with Digital-First Retail (DFR) to help augment payment and loyalty options across its portfolio of UK retail brands. DFR will begin Phase One of the partnership by rolling...

Chase study: consumers continue to adopt digital banking

One year after its first digital banking attitudes study, Chase hsa released the findings of its second study, which further explores the attitudes of consumers to using banking websites and apps. Respondents reaffirmed that mobile apps have become their most frequently used banking channel, with 73% of consumers citing usage...
GoCardless receives USD 95 mln to expand open banking service

The A2A payments provider GoCardless has announced a new funding of USD 95 million in Series F funding to further expand its service platform. With the latest capital infusion, the UK-based fintech will soon reach its unicorn status, being valued at little under USD 1 billion. According to GoCardless representatives,...
Revolut receives banking license in Lithuania

Revolut Technologies has changed its specialised bank license to a banking license by the European Central Bank, following the proposal of the Bank of Lithuania. After extending and supplementing the license, Revolut Bank will complement its current main activities (accepting deposits and granting loans) with the payment services (card payments, direct debit, credit transfer, cash withdrawal, money remittance, payment initiation, account information services). These services are currently provided by Revolut Payments, an electronic money institution of the Revolut group licensed in Lithuania. The permission to reorganise it by way of merger with Revolut Bank was granted by the Bank of Lithuania at the beginning of October 2021.
#Bank Accounts#Solution#Ecommerce#Bank Transfer#Office Outlet#Digital First Retail#Dfr#Praktika
Henry's taps Adyen for payment processing

Canada-based ecommerce platform Henry’s has partnered with Adyen to power the former’s unified ecommerce strategy. By unifying their sales channels on a single platform, Henry’s said it may have seamless, consistent, and cross-channel customer journeys, deeper engagement with customers to build loyalty, keep reconciliation simple, and capture rich customer insights.
Trustly's solution to be implemented in THG network

Sweden-based Trustly has announced its solution will be added to brand checkouts across THG, a global technology platform company specialising in taking brands direct to consumers. Shoppers across any of THG’s brands, which include Myprotein and Lookfantastic, will now be able to pay directly from their bank account with Trustly....
EVO Payments secures majority interest in National Bank of Greece

US-based EVO Payments has announced it has entered a long-term alliance with the National Bank of Greece (NBG) to provide merchant acquiring and payment processing services. Under the terms of the agreements, EVO and NBG will form a merchant acquiring joint venture. The Bank will spin off its merchant acquiring business into a new entity, and EVO will acquire a 51% interest in the new entity.
ENACOMM and PSCU to bring financial software to credit unions

US-based fintech ENACOMM and credit union service organization PSCU have partnered to equip credit unions in the US with mobile apps and website development. The agreement enables credit unions across the US to roll out new mobile apps and websites through PSCU’s prepaid product line with next-generation functionality, including biometric authentication.
KAF choses Temenos Banking Cloud to launch digital lending service

KAF, a Malaysia-based financial services conglomerate, has selected the Temenos Banking Cloud to launch a digital lending business. KAF will use Temenos Banking Services for retail loans and Islamic financing delivered on the Temenos Banking Cloud to offer conventional and Islamic products. KAF’s ambitions extend beyond lending to include digitalisation...
Grocery Outlet Names Chief Stores Officer

Grocery Outlet is shaking up the C-suite as it continues to scale its business for future growth. The company announced that Pamela Burke, who has served as chief administrative officer and general counsel, will become chief stores officer effective Jan. 1. Burke will report to RJ Sheedy, president. In her...
Taking stock of Open Banking Expo UK

Ellie Duncan, head of content at Open Banking Expo, summarises the key messages shared at Open Banking Expo UK Confex in London on 4 November 2021. Open Banking in the UK is an industry built on partnerships and collaborations – that was truly in evidence at the Open Banking Expo UK Confex in London on 4 November. Banks, fintechs and organisations that thrive on working together, finally gathered in person for the first time in almost two years.
Biometrics startup Mobai raises EUR 2.8 million in partnership with Vipps BankID and more

Norway-based biometric startup Mobai has raised EUR 2.8 million meant to improve protection of personal biometric data in partnership with Vipps BankID, Sparebank1 Østlandet, KU Leuven, and NTNU. The project, named SALT, (Secure privacy preserving Authentication using facial biometrics to proTect your identity), will address and add new capabilities...
Banks and Fintech on Platform Economies - how payments transform the banking experience

The advent of platform economies is a tsunami for the traditional business culture, especially for bankers. Still, Paolo Sironi, Global Research Leader in Banking at IBM, reveals how should the FIs prepare. The Global Financial Crisis revealed the existence of deep imbalances in the functioning of financial services. The intervention...
Malaysian MyMy launches card and app features

Malaysia-based fintech and e-wallet provider MyMy has announced the launching of its card and app features as it prepares for beta testing starting January 2022. Among the new features of the platform, one can include a numberless prepaid card that improves security of physical payment transactions, as well as biometric authentication for online transactions to strengthen security and manage fraud. By comparison to QR-code payments that are only accepted in Malaysia and come with limited use, the numberless prepaid card is accepted at more than 80 million merchants and ATMs globally, on top of being a cost-effective alternative to credit cards.
Cross-border Confirmation of Payee solution launched

SurePay, SEPAMail.eu and StreamMind have announced the launch of the first cross-border IBAN Check/Confirmation of Payee solution. This service enables companies and banks to check that the account information entered matches the intended beneficiary when initiating cross-border payments between France and the Netherlands and marks an important first step towards a pan-European solution in the fight against fraud.
BearingPoint teams with SIX for payments and Request-To-Pay

Netherlands based BearingPoint has partnered with fintech SIX to establish a fully digitalised solution for banks and invoice issuers for invoice issuing and payments processing. BearingPoint and SIX are partnering to develop a fully integrated invoice-to-payment service. The service will digitalise the entire value-added chain from the issue of the...
APEXX and Worldline partner to provide access to 12 BNPL platforms

UK-based payment platform APEXX has entered a strategic partnership on Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) with Worldline to provide access to 12 BNPL platforms to merchants globally. As part of the strategic partnership, Worldline will enable their global ecommerce merchants to access BNPL solutions in over 40 markets globally via APEXX’s BNPL Connect platform. Worldline will initially launch with several BNPL providers offering extensive coverage and will continue expanding its offer throughout 2022.
ING Bank Śląski selects Thought Machine to improve customer experience

Poland-based ING Bank Śląski has selected Thought Machine, going live with Vault solution to add to the customer experience. The bank is now live on Vault, Thought Machine’s cloud native core banking engine, with a new personal loan product. ING Bank Śląski is a universal bank which offers a range of services for individual and institutional clients and will launch new features and services on Vault soon.
@Pay: Introducing Interest-Free Credit Using the BNPL Solution

Many mainstream investors are still skeptical about investing or using cryptocurrencies for daily transactions since they are part of a nascent industry. They prefer transacting with traditional financial institutions whom they “trust.”. However, banks and credit card companies often impose several unnecessary and hidden charges on unsuspecting users, making...
Citi's Present and Pay introduces account authentication and real-time payments

Global bank Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) has announced the improvement of in-house payment platform Present and Pay by introducing real-time payments. Some of the additions include Citi Verify, a real-time account verification tool and e-bill distribution capabilities, on top of already existing features like the digital distribution of bills through various communication channels, including voice/ phone, email, and SMS/ text.
