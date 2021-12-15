Maplin and Office Outlet to use Loyalize's Pay by Bank solution

Malaysia-based fintech and e-wallet provider MyMy has announced the launching of its card and app features as it prepares for beta testing starting January 2022. Among the new features of the platform, one can include a numberless prepaid card that improves security of physical payment transactions, as well as biometric authentication for online transactions to strengthen security and manage fraud. By comparison to QR-code payments that are only accepted in Malaysia and come with limited use, the numberless prepaid card is accepted at more than 80 million merchants and ATMs globally, on top of being a cost-effective alternative to credit cards.

