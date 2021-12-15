ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair Finance and Fabit announce cooperation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based financial habit coach Fabit has announced partnering with the AI-based debt collection and receivables management fintech PAIR Finance. Together, the companies aim to allow customers in Germany to handle money better through artificial...

thepaypers.com

Chase study: consumers continue to adopt digital banking

One year after its first digital banking attitudes study, Chase hsa released the findings of its second study, which further explores the attitudes of consumers to using banking websites and apps. Respondents reaffirmed that mobile apps have become their most frequently used banking channel, with 73% of consumers citing usage...
INTERNET
thepaypers.com

Revolut receives banking license in Lithuania

Revolut Technologies has changed its specialised bank license to a banking license by the European Central Bank, following the proposal of the Bank of Lithuania. After extending and supplementing the license, Revolut Bank will complement its current main activities (accepting deposits and granting loans) with the payment services (card payments, direct debit, credit transfer, cash withdrawal, money remittance, payment initiation, account information services). These services are currently provided by Revolut Payments, an electronic money institution of the Revolut group licensed in Lithuania. The permission to reorganise it by way of merger with Revolut Bank was granted by the Bank of Lithuania at the beginning of October 2021.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

OxPay partners with BNPL PaySlowSlow

Singapore-based financial services technology provider OxPay has announced a partnership with Malaysian BNPL PaySlowSlow’s branch in Singapore. The partnership aims to improve the payment gateway and merchant acquiring services I the country, allowing both companies to organically grow their sales and enhance their visibility on the Singaporean e-commerce and online payments market.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

GoCardless receives USD 95 mln to expand open banking service

The A2A payments provider GoCardless has announced a new funding of USD 95 million in Series F funding to further expand its service platform. With the latest capital infusion, the UK-based fintech will soon reach its unicorn status, being valued at little under USD 1 billion. According to GoCardless representatives,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ENACOMM and PSCU to bring financial software to credit unions

US-based fintech ENACOMM and credit union service organization PSCU have partnered to equip credit unions in the US with mobile apps and website development. The agreement enables credit unions across the US to roll out new mobile apps and websites through PSCU’s prepaid product line with next-generation functionality, including biometric authentication.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Trustly's solution to be implemented in THG network

Sweden-based Trustly has announced its solution will be added to brand checkouts across THG, a global technology platform company specialising in taking brands direct to consumers. Shoppers across any of THG’s brands, which include Myprotein and Lookfantastic, will now be able to pay directly from their bank account with Trustly....
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Malaysian MyMy launches card and app features

Malaysia-based fintech and e-wallet provider MyMy has announced the launching of its card and app features as it prepares for beta testing starting January 2022. Among the new features of the platform, one can include a numberless prepaid card that improves security of physical payment transactions, as well as biometric authentication for online transactions to strengthen security and manage fraud. By comparison to QR-code payments that are only accepted in Malaysia and come with limited use, the numberless prepaid card is accepted at more than 80 million merchants and ATMs globally, on top of being a cost-effective alternative to credit cards.
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

YFI Skyrockets 30% as Yearn Finance Announces Aggressive Buy-Back Program

Veteran DeFi protocol Yearn Finance announced an aggressive buy-back program and the price of YFI skyrocketed by 30% in a day. Yearn Finance – the veteran decentralized finance protocol – announced that they would be buying back their native token YFI aggressively. In return, the price has already skyrocketed.
STOCKS
thepaypers.com

Visa to introduce botnet detection requirement in Australia

Visa has announced it will require Australian ecommerce payment providers to invest in botnet detection capabilities by October 2022. The new requirement is aimed at helping Australian businesses combat payment fraud involving enumeration attacks — a criminal practice where fraudsters use automation to test and guess payment credentials by using large botnets.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Biometrics startup Mobai raises EUR 2.8 million in partnership with Vipps BankID and more

Norway-based biometric startup Mobai has raised EUR 2.8 million meant to improve protection of personal biometric data in partnership with Vipps BankID, Sparebank1 Østlandet, KU Leuven, and NTNU. The project, named SALT, (Secure privacy preserving Authentication using facial biometrics to proTect your identity), will address and add new capabilities...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Henry's taps Adyen for payment processing

Canada-based ecommerce platform Henry’s has partnered with Adyen to power the former’s unified ecommerce strategy. By unifying their sales channels on a single platform, Henry’s said it may have seamless, consistent, and cross-channel customer journeys, deeper engagement with customers to build loyalty, keep reconciliation simple, and capture rich customer insights.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Cross-border Confirmation of Payee solution launched

SurePay, SEPAMail.eu and StreamMind have announced the launch of the first cross-border IBAN Check/Confirmation of Payee solution. This service enables companies and banks to check that the account information entered matches the intended beneficiary when initiating cross-border payments between France and the Netherlands and marks an important first step towards a pan-European solution in the fight against fraud.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

NICE Actimize partners with Sparking Logic

NICE Actimize has partnered with Sparkling Logic, a provider of decision management systems, to augment NICE Actimize’s cloud native X-Sight financial crime management platform. Sparkling Logic’s decision management platform is designed to bring financial institutions rapid delivery of NICE Actimize’s domain expertise with self-service decision management capabilities.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ConsenSys backed by Mastercard launches ConsenSys Rollups

Ethereum-based software company ConsenSys has launched ConsenSys Rollups to offer high scalability to financial organisations, addressing scalable applications on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Backed by an engineering team from Mastercard, the solution provided by ConsenSys enables Ethereum software developers to improve efficiency, scale, and speed of transactions using the ETH...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

KAF choses Temenos Banking Cloud to launch digital lending service

KAF, a Malaysia-based financial services conglomerate, has selected the Temenos Banking Cloud to launch a digital lending business. KAF will use Temenos Banking Services for retail loans and Islamic financing delivered on the Temenos Banking Cloud to offer conventional and Islamic products. KAF’s ambitions extend beyond lending to include digitalisation...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Coinbase supports altcoin DESO

Coinbase has added Decentralized Social (DESO) to Coinbase.com, as well as the platform’s iOS and Android apps. The support from the crypto trading platform has fuelled a 74% rise in the price of the altcoin in just two days – from USD 94.12 to a high of USD 164.20.
MARKETS

