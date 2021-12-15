ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tongyu Communication Is Now An Official Supplier For

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuangdong Tongyu Communication Inc. (002792.SZ, “Tongyu”), a China-based leading communications solution provider, has announced it has officially been listed as a supplier for Samsung Electronics (“Samsung”). Tongyu passed Samsung’s supplier qualification audit in just three months, reflecting the company’s mature supply chain, commitment to product quality control, and high technical...

Keysight’s Participation in O-RAN Global Plugfest 2021 Enables Ecosystem to Speed Open RAN Technology Development and Specifications Maturity

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in the third global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, accelerating development of technologies with open standard interfaces. Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution...
TECHNOLOGY
Enfusion Changes the Game for Portfolio Managers and Traders with Full Portfolio Transparency and Control on Mobile

Enfusion, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services serving 680+ investment managers, announced significant mobile innovations for its market-leading front-to-back-office investment management platform, enabling real-time access to a broader array of information for Enfusion clients across desktop, web, and mobile. More robust order and execution management (OEMS) functionality is now available on the Enfusion mobile app providing portfolio managers and traders with real-time transparency and control of their full portfolio, regardless of location.
SOFTWARE
Tredence Completes Acquisition of Buying Group and Rebate Management Platform from Exactus Advisors LLP

Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors. The strategic buyout of assets from Exactus Advisors LLP completes a successful five-year partnership between the two companies that focused on increasing transparency and driving value for clients by harmonizing data and providing actionable analytics to the complex rebate ecosystem. With the completion of the acquisition, Tredence will provide the resources and expertise to enable the company to digitize the entire rebate workflow further, ensure visibility into the deal structure and access to data, offer transparency and collaboration, reduce friction and promote long-term trading relationships.
BUSINESS
Metamedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership With Hcl Technologies

After Launching Last Year, Expanding LA-Based Entertainment Tech Company Secures Game-Changing Partnership with Global Tech Leader HCL Technologies. Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
BUSINESS
#Samsung Electronics
Redica Systems Announces $30Million Series B Led By Savant Growth To Bring New Analytics And Compliance Platform To FDA-Regulated Life Sciences Companies

Investment To Help Extend Lead in Quality and Regulatory Intelligence for FDA-regulated Industries. Redica Systems, a cloud-based data intelligence platform serving FDA-regulated industries, announced it has secured a $30 million Series B led by Savant Growth, with participation from existing investor Rock Creek Capital. Redica will use this round to extend its lead as a quality and regulatory intelligence (QRI) platform and fuel product innovation which will accelerate customer value and expand the company’s total addressable market.
BUSINESS
Spatial Unveils New Market Focus To Pioneer A Free And Open Metaverse With $25 Million In New Funding

Spatial, the former AR/VR collaboration platform, announced a significant company evolution to become the metaverse for cultural events such as NFT exhibitions, brand experiences, and conferences. It is a metaverse for artists and creators, whether on web, mobile, or VR. Spatial also announced $25 million in new funding as part of its growth financing plans, to help build an immersive and social way to experience NFTs in the metaverse. Investors in the round included Pine Venture Partners, Maven Growth Partners, Korea Investment Partners, KB Investment, Mirae Asset, Balaji Srinvasan, with participation from existing investors iNovia, Whitestar and Lerer Hippeau. This brings the total raised to $50 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s vision to become a 3D hub that links NFT creators to their communities and collectors – poised to build the first open and free metaverse for creators.
TECHNOLOGY
Innoveo and Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Automation Within Enterprises

Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions announced their strategic partnership with Techforce.ai, the world’s first digital enablement software company. Together, the two companies will jointly enable enterprises to deploy next-gen capabilities and build the workplace of the future. Adding to the robust catalog...
BUSINESS
Digi-Key Electronics Adds Over 500 New Suppliers And 125,000 SKUs In 2021

Noted suppliers include Siemens, Schneider and QuickLogic. Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it significantly expanded its portfolio in 2021 by adding more than 500 new suppliers across their core business, Digi-Key Marketplace and Fulfilled by Digi-Key program. They also added more than 125,000 new SKUs to their core business unit in 2021.
BUSINESS
Securing The New Digital Ecosystem: Resecurity Exhibits At DoDIIS 2021

Resecurity showcases innovative cybersecurity risk detection and mitigation platform at a time of increased cybercrime. Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, announced the unveiling of their next-generation cybersecurity platform at the 2021 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference in Pheonix, Arizona. For nearly 20 years, the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference has served as the premier information technology conference welcoming over 2,000 attendees and representing over 400 different government organizations.
ECONOMY
Know Labs Launches Subsidiary, AI Mind Inc., Generates $4.2 Million in NFT Revenue to Fund Continued Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Device Development

Know Labs, Inc., an emerging leader in non-invasive medical diagnostics, today announced that a new subsidiary created to work with the company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deep Learning Platform has generated initial revenue of approximately $4.2 million from Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sales. This revenue will be used to fund ongoing progress toward development of AI technologies for Know Labs’ non-invasive glucose monitoring devices KnowU and UBand.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft Editor in Outlook Promotes More Inclusive and Professional Email

Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, explains how Microsoft Editor in Outlook helps users create more inclusive and professional email in a new article. The informative article first explains some of the AI-powered Editor features, such as stylistic suggestions. The author then discusses how editor helps...
SOFTWARE
Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein. Nimble AMS...
SOFTWARE
phoenixNAP and CloudGenera Collaborate to Provide Proof of Value for Cloud Infrastructure Use

PhoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced its strategic collaboration with CloudGenera, an AI-powered cloud cost and IT workload optimization company that empowers organizations to make more informed infrastructure decisions. phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) is now a part of the CloudGenera Platform.
TECHNOLOGY
L2 Fire Safety, Finland’s Top Fire Engineering Firm, Completes Brand Integration Into Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes, the global leader in fire, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, has just announced the completion of its brand integration of L2 Fire Safety, the top fire safety engineering firm in Finland. L2 Fire Safety specializes in structural fire engineering, compliance regulations, fire engineering life cycle design and performance-based design services for large, complex projects. Jensen Hughes is pleased to announce that L2 has been rebranded to the Jensen Hughes name and has been migrated into the Jensen Hughes Europe website. Please visit the new localized Finland pages on Jensen Hughes Europe to explore the full range of services provided by the Jensen Hughes offices in Helsinki, Tampere, Turku, Oulu, and Kuopio.
BUSINESS
Clickatell Achieves Significant Momentum In 2021 With Chat Commerce

The pandemic has accelerated businesses’ digital transformation efforts, resulting in a multi-billion dollar Chat Commerce market opportunity. Chat Commerce sector shows significant growth globally in 2021; Clickatell celebrates momentum as it captures this multi-billion dollar market opportunity heading into 2022. Clickatell a leader in mobile communications and Chat Commerce...
RETAIL
GigLabs App Enables Shopify Merchants to Mint and Sell NFTs

GigLabs, a blockchain company that empowers brands to bring their IP to life through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced its GigLabs NFT App for the Shopify App Store will be made available for eligible Shopify Plus merchants to create and sell NFTs on their Shopify storefront in minutes without any prior development or blockchain experience.
CELL PHONES
SureClinical Launches Eclinical Ecosystem™ ECO Bundle To Support Clinical Trial Automation And Collaboration

Clinical operations ecosystem for Clinical Research Organizations streamlines and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients globally. SureClinical, a leading provider of cloud-native eClinical applications, announced the launch of their new Eclinical Ecosystem ECO Applications and Platform Bundle. Designed for the unique needs of Clinical Research Organizations, the ECO Bundle connects people, programs, projects and processes everywhere for a singular view of clinical data. The ECO Bundle centralizes clinical intelligence and reporting across multiple applications, data points and systems, allowing distributed clinical research teams to collaborate within a single, modern, easy to use application experience.
SOFTWARE
Paymerang Uses Amazon Web Services To Deliver World-Class Finance Automation Solutions

Paymerang Incorporates Five AWS Products to Bring Cloud-First, Finance Automation Solutions to Businesses Nationwide. Paymerang is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower mid-market businesses to accelerate vendor payment and deliver world-class customer service. To support the rapid growth of the company, Paymerang uses five AWS products for its operations and client services.
SOFTWARE
AppGallery Adds Leading Global Financial Superapp, Revolut, To Its Offering, To Bring More Financial Choice To Users

The move demonstrates AppGallery’s commitment to providing a growing selection of mobile banking services, with an exclusive offer at launch. AppGallery has announced the launch of global financial superapp Revolut on its platform. With over 16 million retail users and over 500,000 businesses on board, Revolut operates in over 35 countries, giving AppGallery’s global audience access to more choice of mobile banking services.
CELL PHONES

