While Wear OS 3 is technically out in the wild with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4, there are a considerable number of Samusng-specific modifications to the watch-bound OS in its 3rd iteration. For now, other watch makers don’t have access to Wear OS 3 for their hardware, but that doesn’t mean the Wear OS 3 emulator isn’t available already in Android Studio. With quite a few watch makers likely already working on devices to feature the newest watch OS from Google, Android Studio obviously has to have all the latest bits and pieces available to developers, and it turns out some of those tools include some new watch faces that Google is working on for the Pixel Watch.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO