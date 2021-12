The 'TALK' microphone concept has been designed by Andrea Gallarini as a portable podcasting peripheral that would work effectively to maximize capabilities for content creators when recording out of the home or office. The microphone is characterized by its baton-like construction that has a built-in stand that will fold out to reveal three legs that will hold it in the perfect position during recording. The microphone is also imagined in a number of eye-catching colors that transform the peripheral into a fashionable piece of equipment that will also pair perfectly with the latest Apple iMacs.

