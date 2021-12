Maimang line of smartphones are now unveiled by China Telecom, and not by Huawei like before. In July, the Chinese carrier announced the Maimang 10 SE. Now, it has revealed that it will be unveiling the Maimang 10 at 19:08 PM (local time) on Dec. 20 in China. Here is all the information on what to expect from the upcoming Maimang 10 handset.

