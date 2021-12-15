ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
 4 days ago
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy statement of the year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96 points, or 0.3%, to 35,447 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Big communications companies were among the biggest weights on the market. Facebook parent Meta fell 2.1% and Google parent Alphabet shed 1.2%.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1.3% and sent energy stocks lower. Hess fell 3.8%.

Banks and a wide range of retailers also fell.

Bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.44%, unchanged from late Tuesday.

Health care companies made solid gains. Eli Lilly jumped 7.8% after giving investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts and drug development.

Rising inflation and its impact on the broader economy and markets will be a key focus when the Federal Reserve releases a statement later Wednesday as it ends its last two-day meeting of the year.

The central bank is widely expected to announce a faster pullback of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures build. That would include hastening plans to trim bond purchases that have kept interest rates in check.

Investors will also be listening for any clues to the Fed's timeline in 2022 for raising benchmark interest rates.

Concerns over the impact from the Fed's actions, along with the latest coronavirus variant, have made for choppy trading as the market approaches the close of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Wall Street#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Alphabet#Treasury
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shed 2.76% to $168.23 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.69 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 4.53% to $294.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Moderna Inc. closed $202.69 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks linked closely to the economy, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. An announcement from the Fed this week signaling three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end...
STOCKS
