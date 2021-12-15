ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

S.Korea to review FX market policies to improve access of foreign traders

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday the government is reviewing a plan to improve the access of foreign traders to its currency market as it aims for inclusion on the MSCI developed markets index.

The plan comes as the finance ministry is conducting a month-long survey of major foreign investors, to try to determine obstacles to South Korea's inclusion in the MSCI developed market index.

"The survey is still ongoing so it is difficult to lay out every detail ... but the two biggest issues were limited trading time and difficulties of direct participation in the currency market," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said.

"Now that conditions (in the currency market) have changed a lot from the past ... we have plans to make a practical improvement in the system that investors can feel."

In 1997, South Korea's exchange system was changed to a free-float system from a pegged system but the MSCI has long cited the absence of an offshore currency market for the won as an obstacle in promoting South Korea to developed market status.

Abroad, the won is mainly traded in the Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF) markets.

The ministry hopes that South Korea will be included on an MSCI watchlist in June, with a final listing in 2024.

Separately, the minister said South Korea had been planning on joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trading bloc since 2019 and it would submit an application during the administration of President Moon Jae-in.

Moon's five-year term ends in early May.

Further details on the ministry's plans will be part of a bi-annual economic policy plan announced on Dec. 20.

Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL. * GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens. * Oil prices post weekly loss on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses in red on Omicron worries

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Sunday, responding to a slide in crude prices on Friday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears that new restrictions may hit fuel demand. Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moon Jae In
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Developed Market#S Korea#Fx#Msci#Trans Pacific Partnership#Cptpp
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on strong foreign inflows, post third weekly gains

SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, as strong buying by foreign investors offset more hawkish-than-expected moves from major central banks, while Omicron coronavirus variant fears also weighed on sentiment. ** Both the won and the benchmark bond...
STOCKS
iheart.com

China to impose higher pork import tariffs

The Chinese finance ministry says it will raise the import duties on most pork products in 2022. Reuters reports that the move comes after China rapidly expanded its domestic production and has less of a need for imports in the near future. The ministry will raise its tariff for most favored nations from the current eight percent to 12 percent on January 1.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
The Independent

Afghan currency slides, prices surge as economy worsens

The value of Afghanistan’s currency is tumbling, exacerbating an already severe economic crisis and deepening poverty in a country where more than half the population already doesn’t have enough to eat. The afghani lost more than 11% of its value against the U.S. dollar in the space of a day earlier this week, before recouping somewhat. But the market remains volatile, and the devaluation is already impacting Afghans Afghanistan’s economy was already troubled when the international community froze billions of dollars’ worth of Afghanistan’s assets abroad and stopped all international funding to the country after the Taliban assumed...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Exchange Binance Is Restricting U.K. Derivatives Traders’ Access

Binance is aiming to comply with United Kingdom’s policies and push for the approval of its crypto-related operations. Several UK retail investors were surprise after their access to derivaties was quickly cut off after delivering required information on the platform. “We want to continue to establish a presence in...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued as dollar gains after Fed verdict

* Fed announces faster wind-down of bond purchases * U.S. central bank downplays Omicron risks * Philippines, Indonesia cenbank rate decisions at 0700 GMT * Singapore property firms decline after new regulations By Anushka Trivedi Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were pinned down by a stronger dollar after the Federal Reserve signalled a faster bond tapering, with the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso trading flat ahead of their respective country's central bank meetings. Singapore's dollar and the Thai baht eased 0.2% each as the greenback held steady after the U.S. central bank said it would end pandemic-era bond purchases in March, followed by three possible rate hikes in 2022. While the prospect of U.S. monetary tightening could add downward pressure on emerging market currencies, Asian central banks are unlikely to closely follow in the Fed's footsteps due to a delayed economic recovery in the region. Bank Indonesia, which meets later in the day, is expected to start hiking rates only by the third quarter of 2022. The rupiah hovered around the 14,320 per dollar mark, edging closer to the level it was trading at before the Omicron coronavirus variant was detected. "Less severe deterioration of fiscal deficit, thanks to commodity (exports) led by coal, means that BI need not face the sharp tradeoff of compensatory tightening in interest of macro stability," Mizuho analysts wrote in a note. "Nevertheless, more hawkish Fed tides will inadvertently knock up against rupiah stability." Jakarta shares reversed course to fall 0.7% after Indonesia reported its first case of the Omicron strain. All other Asian stock indexes rose as the Fed sounded upbeat on the world's largest economy overnight. It said the U.S. economy was making rapid progress towards maximum employment and that it no longer needed increasing amounts of policy. The South Korean won was an outlier with 0.3% gains, rebounding from the previous day's loses. The won fell on Wednesday after South Korea warned it may reinstate stricter social distancing curbs due to surging COVID-19 cases. The peso was stubbornly flat, while Philippine stocks jumped 0.6%. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting later. Telecom operators led gains on the Manila index after Philippine senators passed here a bill to allow full foreign ownership of public services like telecommunications, airlines and domestic shipping firms. Meanwhile, Singapore equities were held back by a decline in property firms as the city-state introduced curbs here to cool its residential markets late on Wednesday, including raising stamp duties and tightening loan limits. HIGHLIGHTS ** Real estate developers City Developments Ltd and UOL Group are the top losers on the Singapore stock index, down 2.7% and 2%, respectively ** Philippines'-listed telcos PLDT Inc rises 3% and Globe Telecom adds 2.5% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up about 0.70 basis points to 6.407% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0348 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -9.53 1.56 5.32 China +0.01 +2.53 0.28 5.32 India +0.00 -4.15 0.00 23.17 Indonesia +0.03 -1.99 -0.04 10.78 Malaysia -0.01 -4.93 0.18 -8.71 Philippines +0.00 -4.34 0.44 0.34 S.Korea +0.15 -8.21 0.15 4.19 Singapore -0.08 -3.32 0.10 9.64 Taiwan -0.04 +2.40 0.53 20.50 Thailand -0.09 -10.38 0.41 12.49 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, equities retreat with focus on U.S. inflation data

* Most currencies chasing weekly gains * Singapore dollar set to snap six-week losing streak * Indian rupee hits over 17-mth low * Regional equities under pressure; Singapore reports first local Omicron case By Sameer Manekar Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities retreated on Friday, losing ground gained earlier this week as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that could likely make the case for faster tapering by the Federal Reserve. However, all major Asian currencies, except the Indian rupee , were set to log positive weekly gains, lifted by easing Omicron concerns. The Singapore dollar was on pace to snap six straight weeks of declines. The Thai baht appreciated more than 1% in a holiday-truncated trading week while Malaysia's ringgit was set for modest gains, as waning fears of the impact of the Omicron variant lifted prospects for the tourism-reliant economies. On Friday, the South Korean won weakened 0.4% to mark its worst intraday drop in a month, and Indonesian rupiah lost 0.2%, while China's yuan slipped sharply off its 3-1/2-year high in the previous session following the central bank's strong policy signal. The U.S. dollar index inched lower to 96.17, but was chasing its seventh straight weekly rise ahead of the inflation data due later today, where any upside surprise will likely be also interpreted as a case for sooner interest rate hikes. A Reuters poll expects U.S. inflation to climb to 6.8% in November, compared with prior month's 6.2%, which was the largest year-on-year advance since November 1990. "This could build on worries of Fed quickening its pace of normalisation. Inferring from recent Fed speaks, it did feel like officials were preparing the ground for faster pace of taper," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Analysts at Mizuho Bank expect emerging market currencies, which gained against the U.S. dollar earlier in the week, to come under pressure as the market focuses on the inflation data and news around the Omicron coronavirus variant. In India, the rupee weakened to 75.70 per dollar, its lowest level since June last year, and was set for a third straight weekly loss, weighed by the central bank here standing pat on its record low interest rates. However, analysts at Australian bank Westpac expect the rupee appreciating to 70 per dollar by the end of 2023, citing "considerable promise despite a series of shocks" in the Indian economic and financial outlook. Regional equities were all in red, with the Philippines , Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea declining between 0.2% and 1%. Singapore shares fell as much as 0.4% as the city-state reported its first locally transmitted Omicron case. Markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields falls 1.6 basis points to 6.313% ** Malaysia's Top Glove warns of weak demand as profit slumps - ** India's Star Health choppy in debut after tepid IPO response - Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0626 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.05 -9.04 <.N2 -1.0 3.62 25> China <CNY=CFX +0.22 +2.59 <.SS -0.45 5.28 S> EC> India -0.25 -3.49 <.NS -0.31 24.90 EI> Indones -0.15 -2.31 <.JK -0.48 10.59 ia SE> Malaysi +0.01 -4.62 <.KL -0.12 -7.82 a SE> Philipp 0.00 -4.59 <.PS -0.68 0.65 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.44 -7.93 <.KS -0.59 4.81 C> 11> Singapo -0.10 -3.28 <.ST -0.32 10.15 re I> Taiwan -0.05 +2.73 <.TW -0.49 21.00 II> Thailan - -10.4 <.SE - 11.65 d 9 TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sriraj Kalluvila)
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy