Vehicle reservations for travel on the San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes after New Year’s Day will open later this week. Winter season reservations will be available at 7 a.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 17. San Juan Island reservations will be based on its regular Winter Schedule that runs from Jan. 2 through March 26, 2022.

COUPEVILLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO