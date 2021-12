Ask any make-up artist and they’ll tell you that half of the joy of their job comes from the tools that they paint faces with. From buffing and blending with big, fluffy powder and bronzing brushes, the intricacy that comes with crafting the perfect smokey eye, or the teeny tiny eyebrow and lip brushes, there really is one for every part of your make-up application routine – but it’s crucial to know that not all brushes are made equal.Using cheap or badly made tools can have a detrimental impact on your finished look, not to mention they can often shed...

