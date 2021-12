Praey for the Gods is an action survival game from No Matter Studios that takes heavy inspiration from Team Ico’s Shadow of the Colossus. Your nameless character travels to a dangerous island to complete a quest many before her have failed — slay the seven massive creatures dwelling there and stop the endless winter afflicting the world. Few details are provided outside of this setup, like why the world is freezing over or why this task can stop it, but scattered notes can be found throughout the world that document what earlier groups went through facing off against these monsters. They’ve arduously sacrificed lives to affix mystical bells to all of the monsters, and you quickly learn that, in order to kill them, you must ring the bells.

