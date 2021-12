WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act. "I've always said this Brett, if I can't go home and explain to the people of West Virginia I can't vote for and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a key centrist, said on "Fox News Sunday."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO