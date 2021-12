Catwoman star Halle Berry actually revealed why she accepted her Razzie award in person. The wildly accomplished actor sat down with Vanity Fair to take a trip through her career. During that look back, they talked about getting that Razzie for Catwoman. Berry said that it was important to be able to accept the good with the bad when it comes to acting. But, that doesn't mean she lost her sense of humor. "I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire," she laughed. Basically, in the same year of reaching the mountaintop of the acting world, she got a bit of blowback for her comic book film. However, the actress has a very healthy perspective on the entire deal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO