NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 50% of the market's growth will originate from Europe for the folding electric bicycle market. Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium are the key markets for folding electric bicycles in Europe. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the North American, APAC, and South American regions. The development of cycling infrastructure, which includes well-maintained bike lanes and bicycle superhighways connecting cities to suburban areas will facilitate the folding electric bicycle market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

BICYCLES ・ 8 DAYS AGO