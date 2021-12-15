Rotten Tomatoes Partners TikTok So You Can Share Your Favorite Film Reviews

You may not have heard of it, especially since it seems like Netflix has mostly chosen to bury the movie, but the streamer's all-new original family comedy Mixtape is a huge critical success. The movie premiered last week on the service and despite almost no acclaim from Netflix itself, or even a hint of revalry on their part, Mixtape has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Granted as of this writing there are only eight total reviews for the movie posted to the aggregation site it does feature high praise from the likes of RogerEbert.com and Variety. It takes 80 total reviews for a film to have a "Certified Fresh" designation on Rotten Tomatoes, which sadly it seems like Mixtape may never get, but a perfect 100% is still impressive.

