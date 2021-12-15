ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotten Tomatoes Partners TikTok So You Can Share Your Favorite Film Reviews

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular film rating site Rotten Tomatoes has announced it will be teaming up with TikTok to allow users to link to trailers, reviews, and information of their favorite movies and television shows. Now, if a user wants to upload a video...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Rottentomatoes.com

We're Launching a Rotten Tomatoes TikTok Jump

“Word of mouth” used to be a pretty literal phenomenon when it came to recommending your favorite entertainment choices to your friends and family, but these days, that usually takes the form of a post on social media. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce that Rotten Tomatoes is teaming up with TikTok to make it even easier to share information about movies and TV series you love with everyone you know (and maybe even some folks you don’t).
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

New Netflix Original Comedy Movie has 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

You may not have heard of it, especially since it seems like Netflix has mostly chosen to bury the movie, but the streamer's all-new original family comedy Mixtape is a huge critical success. The movie premiered last week on the service and despite almost no acclaim from Netflix itself, or even a hint of revalry on their part, Mixtape has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Granted as of this writing there are only eight total reviews for the movie posted to the aggregation site it does feature high praise from the likes of RogerEbert.com and Variety. It takes 80 total reviews for a film to have a "Certified Fresh" designation on Rotten Tomatoes, which sadly it seems like Mixtape may never get, but a perfect 100% is still impressive.
MOVIES
The Verge

Instagram launches Playback so you can relive your favorite Stories from 2021

Instagram is getting in on the year-in-review trend with Playback, a feature that will let you relive your Stories from 2021. Instagram will share a curated Playback of 10 Stories for each user, but anyone can edit, add, or remove Stories from their Playback list via their Stories archive, which will pop up within Playback.
INTERNET
GeekTyrant

Review: THE KING'S MAN Is My Favorite Film in the KINGSMAN Franchise

I’ve enjoyed watching The Kingsman films that have come from director Matthew Vaughn, and I was especially excited for The King’s Man because the story is set during World War I. How many hardcore action films do you see get made that are set during World War I?! Hardly any! It’s an era that really isn’t explored, and whenever it is, most of the time it’s based on actual events, but The King’s Man enters that era and goes kinda crazy with it and I loved that!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Reviews#Movies
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Entertainment
TikTok
TikTok
TV & Videos
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
komando.com

10 Roku tips and tricks you wish you knew before now

Streaming services have gained popularity as some major movies and TV shows premiere on these services. People are cutting the cord in favor of Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more. If you have a newer smart TV, you can download and install most major streaming...
ELECTRONICS
Complex

Watch Offset Joke About Cardi B’s Outfit Choice for Their Son: ‘Looking Like Ne-Yo’

Offset seemed to be “So Sick” of some clothes Cardi B picked out for their son, and he didn’t hold back on the jokes. In a new clip Cardi posted to Instagram Stories, the two rappers are seen out shopping for clothes for their youngest—whose name the duo has yet to share—and Offset started to drop one-liners in the process. In the video, Cardi showed off a fedora of sorts, and Offset was quick to shut the idea down.
CELEBRITIES
Design Taxi

‘Talking’ Cats May Finally Tell Humans What They Really Think Via Buttons

Image by Billi Speaks and featured with permission. A common sentiment among pet owners and lovers is the wish that our pets could talk. Apart from being a welcome change to having to rely on guessing to meet their needs and wants, it’d also be pretty interesting to know what they have to say to us.
PETS
CNN

YouTube TV pulls Disney-owned channels after failing to reach deal

New York (CNN) — After failing to reach a deal with Disney, YouTube TV will not be able to distribute Disney (DIS)-owned channels such as ESPN and ABC on its platform, and has dropped the monthly subscription price to its platform by $15, to $49.99. Negotiations between the two...
TV & VIDEOS

