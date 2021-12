Before entering “The Art of Banksy (Unauthorized Private Collection),” one sees the show’s intentions and intended audience. Outside, much of the affluent (and mostly white) crowd didn’t seem to care for things like masking and social distancing. They only adopted the former when they went inside—mind you, they never got the go-ahead to walk in, they just decided it was time. I was one of the few who prepared my ID and vaccine cards.

VISUAL ART ・ 13 HOURS AGO