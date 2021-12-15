ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2021

By Tom Kippen
UPMATTERS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, cloudy with rain showers or drizzle. Areas of fog possible. Some gusty winds. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. Tonight, cloudy with rain showers or drizzle, and a chance of thunderstorms....

www.upmatters.com

