Cell Phones

The Oppo Find N could be the foldable phone you’ve been waiting for

By Christian de Looper
 4 days ago

Foldable phones have started becoming a little more common, but it seems like the technology still has a bit of a way to go. If you’ve been holding out for the foldable phone to convince you to buy, then the latest may be the way to go. The Oppo Find N is finally here, bringing with it a stunning foldable design, and more.

The new device was launched during Oppo’s Inno Day 2021. Oppo says it’s a result of four years of research and development, and six generations of prototypes. Through those prototypes, Oppo experimented with a variety of hinge designs, display materials, and aspect ratios, to build what it thinks is the perfect foldable device in 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find N.

Design

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Oppo Find N is its design. The device has a 7.1-inch inner display and 5.4-inch outer display. That means that no matter how you use your phone, you’ll get a nice big screen experience. The interior display has an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, while the exterior display has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The device folds with Oppo’s new Flexion Hinge, which Oppo says brings together a hefty 136 components, with a precision of up to 0.01mm. The water-drop hinge design solves many of the problems associated with foldable devices, too. For example, Oppo says there’s no gap between the two devices, and the crease is much less noticeable. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s true, in our full review.

The hinge doesn’t just ensure that there’s no gap between the displays. It also allows the phone to freely stand when unfolded, at any angle between 50 and 120 degrees. Oppo tweaked many of its apps to work better in free-standing mode, and you could essentially use it as a mini laptop in this mode.

The flexible display on the Find N is built with 0.03mm of Oppo’s “Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass). That’s far less than the 0.6mm on offer by regular smartphones. According to Oppo, the display can be folded over 200,000 times with almost no crease. The inner display is an LTPO display with a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, and touch sampling up to 1000Hz.

Specs

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N is no slouch. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery, and supports 33W Flash Charge to get up to 55% battery capacity in 30 minutes, and 100% in 70 minutes. That’s not bad, however the battery capacity isn’t huge, so we’ll have to wait and see how well it performs in real life.

Camera

The Oppo Find N is built to deliver a modern camera experience too. The device offers a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. That’s not a bad setup. We’ll have to wait and see how the camera performs, it should at least be relatively versatile.

The phone has two front-facing cameras — one on the inside, and one on the outside. Both are 32-megapixels, which should me for relatively detailed shots.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Find N will be released on December 23, 2021. Unfortunately, however, it will only be released in China. You won’t be able to get your hands on it in the U.S. Pricing for the device has yet to be revealed.

