A review of this week’s Hawkeye, “Ronin,” coming up just as soon as I only own one fork…. Midway through “Ronin,” Kate finds herself across her kitchen table from Yelena Belova, terrified and confused to be sharing mac and cheese with a trained Black Widow assassin who tried to kill her and Clint earlier that evening. Yelena is, as anyone who saw Black Widow knows, surprisingly chipper for a spy-turned-killer-for-hire, and as she pumps Kate for suggestions on touristy things to do in New York, the scene briefly turns into a Stefon sketch from SNL. Which feels appropriate, because this episode has everything: action… characterization… plot twists… some girl’s mom … and the Kingpin.

