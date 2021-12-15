Fireworks erupt on Fox News after Geraldo Rivera blames Trump for inciting Capitol riots

Fireworks erupted on Fox News Tuesday night after Geraldo Rivera directly implicated former President Donald Trump of inciting riots at the United States Capitol building.

Host Sean Hannity began by asking Rivera why Congress was only investigating the Capitol riot and not the assorted riots that took place in response to the murder of George Floyd last year.

Rivera replied that those riots were not an attack on the American republic and system of government the way that this one was.

"This was a riot that was unleashed, incited, and inspired by the president of the United States, which targeted the heart of American democracy" Rivera charged.

Hannity tried to deflect blame by claiming that Trump had urged protesters to act "peacefully," without noting the fact that Trump for more than three hours refused to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol after the riots had begun.

Rivera responded by citing Hannity's own texts that he sent to Meadows during the riots asking Trump to put out a statement telling people to leave.

"I beg you, Sean, to remember the frame of mind you were in when you wrote that text on January 6," he said. And when Laura did. And when Brian did. And when Don Jr. did! Remember that concern you had. Remember the frustration you had at our beloved 45th president."

Guest Dan Bongino wasted no time in accusing Rivera of disloyalty.

"The backstabbing of the president you're engaging in is really disgusting!" he fumed.