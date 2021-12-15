ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fireworks erupt on Fox News after Geraldo Rivera blames Trump for inciting Capitol riots

By Brad Reed
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzCuu_0dNHTWcv00

Fireworks erupted on Fox News Tuesday night after Geraldo Rivera directly implicated former President Donald Trump of inciting riots at the United States Capitol building.

Host Sean Hannity began by asking Rivera why Congress was only investigating the Capitol riot and not the assorted riots that took place in response to the murder of George Floyd last year.

Rivera replied that those riots were not an attack on the American republic and system of government the way that this one was.

"This was a riot that was unleashed, incited, and inspired by the president of the United States, which targeted the heart of American democracy" Rivera charged.

Hannity tried to deflect blame by claiming that Trump had urged protesters to act "peacefully," without noting the fact that Trump for more than three hours refused to tell the rioters to leave the Capitol after the riots had begun.

Rivera responded by citing Hannity's own texts that he sent to Meadows during the riots asking Trump to put out a statement telling people to leave.

"I beg you, Sean, to remember the frame of mind you were in when you wrote that text on January 6," he said. And when Laura did. And when Brian did. And when Don Jr. did! Remember that concern you had. Remember the frustration you had at our beloved 45th president."

Guest Dan Bongino wasted no time in accusing Rivera of disloyalty.

"The backstabbing of the president you're engaging in is really disgusting!" he fumed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
George Floyd
Person
Geraldo Rivera
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#American#Meadows
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump

“Here is the raw truth that is exposed in just those few text messages. Everyone—except for the actual mob and Donald Trump—was on the same page as they watched the horrifying insurrection transpire,” says Chris Hayes. “Everyone else immediately recognized that it was wrong, that it was horribly dangerous and destructive, and that the president alone was controlling it and could stop it.”Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
Reuters

Text messages sent to Trump adviser Meadows during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received a series of text pleas from members of the conservative-leaning media during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol urging him to persuade then-President Donald Trump to tell supporters to go home. The following texts...
POTUS
BBC

Trump's son urged father to intervene in 6 January Capitol riot

Donald Trump's son sent the White House chief-of-staff frantic texts calling for his father to intervene during the Capitol riot on 6 January. A committee investigating the violence was shown messages from Donald Trump Jr to Mark Meadows, saying the deadly riot had "gotten out of hand". He was one...
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy