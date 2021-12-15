ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid-Friendly Milk Alternatives

Cover picture for the articleCreated with the expertise of pediatricians and nutritionists, Kiki Milk is a first-of-its-kind certified organic, dairy-free and clean-label beverage made specifically to nourish growing children. This new alternative...

Kid-Friendly Dairy-Free Yogurts

Coconut Collaborative's Kids Pouches are dairy-free yogurt snacks, ideal for lunchboxes and kids on the go. The yogurt alternative pouches are made by the UK-based brand Coconut Collaborative. The British company comprises coconut lovers on a mission to create creamy plant-based "yogs and puds." The company's Kids Pouches are made...
16 kid-friendly Farm Boy faves to make your holiday traditions even sweeter

The thought of running errands during the holidays doesn’t have to induce stress. Release your white-knuckle grip on the cart because Farm Boy has aisles of holiday helpers in the form of thoughtful products and festive flavours to sweeten the season. Many play double duty, working as stockings stuffers and treat tray fillers. Little ones in tow should keep their eyes peeled for Mikey the Monkey. He’s hanging around somewhere. Can you spot him?
How to Make a Kid-Friendly Kinara for Kwanzaa

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Paper flames on this candelabra, known as a kinara, enable little hands to help with the Kwanzaa tradition of lighting a candle daily from December 26 to January 1. Damask Love blogger and YayDay Paper Co. founder Amber Kemp-Gerstel marks the holiday with paper interpretations of iconic elements and the personal connection that comes from something handmade. Craft your version of her DIY kinara using wooded dowels, scrap wood, paint, and paper. This easy Kwanzaa craft can be made in an afternoon for under $10 in materials—now is the perfect time to start crafting for Kwanzaa.
Family-Friendly Recipes from Waffles + Mochi’s New Kids Cookbook

When two puppets named Waffles and Mochi fly to Peru to visit one of the oldest salt mines in the world, on a mission to find the perfect topping for Michelle Obama’s chocolate chip cookies, they end up with more than just a cookie’s worth. The stars of Netflix’s cooking show Waffles + Mochi get a hands-on experience of how salt is mined, made into blocks, and used to season a variety of dishes around the world.
Adorable Cat Milk Cartons

Bryansk Dairy Plant recently commissioned Russian artist Vera Zvereva to redesign its Milgrad line. The talented artist created an adorable blue cat design in various playful poses for the milk cartons, showcasing different narratives based on how the packaging is displayed. From one side to the other, the illustration of the cat moves, allowing the product to be displayed on multiple shelves. The inspiration behind this unique design is the phrase “the cat that got the cream.”
PlantBaby Launches Organic Plant Based Milk for Kids

PlantBaby is the first plant-based company to ever create a line of plant-based milks specifically for children. This startup released its first line of products for kids, Kiki Milk. The plant-based milk is formulated alongside experts to create the best possible plant milk for growing children. The organic, clean-label company...
Active Fit: Kid-friendly nutrition resources

Children are commonly told to “eat their greens” to ensure they receive the necessary nutrients to grow. Eating green vegetables is crucial in a healthy diet for a child; however, they also need to receive an ample amount of foods from numerous sources. Children may not enjoy certain healthy foods, such as broccoli or spinach, but they should understand the importance of these foods. A few of the numerous online sources that can help children understand proper nutrition include:
Cultivated Chicken Meals

GOOD Meat makes quality, real cultivated chicken directly from animal cells and it is working to make the future of food more sustainable. The cultivated product can be paired with everything from greens to pasta and it is helping to reshape meals as we know them, one plate at a time.
The Best Non-Dairy Milks for Toddlers and Kids

No matter the reason, if you’re considering feeding your little one a plant-based milk rather than cow’s milk, you’ll be happy to know that there are endless options on the market these days. So, we’ve rounded up a few of the best non-dairy milks for kids, along with some helpful information.
Mushroom-Fueled Functional Creamers

Four Sigmatic is expanding its range of functional mushroom products with a new line of functional creamers that are packed with benefits to support everyday life. Of the new products, the Gut Health Functional Creamer With Probiotics & MCT Oil; the Think Functional Creamer with Lion’s Mane Mushrooms & MCT Oil; and the Balance Functional Creamer With Ashwagandha & MCT Oil.
The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
Can Wax Paper Be Recycled? Environmentally Friendly Alternatives

Wax paper can’t be recycled with other paper items because the wax coating interferes with the recycling process. However, there are still plenty of different options to dispose of your wax paper in an environmentally friendly way. What Exactly Is Wax Paper?. Wax paper is parchment paper that’s been...
Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
