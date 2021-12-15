ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese shares end lower Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shares end slightly lower Wednesday amid the release of November economic data, which pointed to resilience of the world's second largest economy despite downward pressures. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went down 0.38 percent to close at 3,647.63 points...

nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
raleighnews.net

Russia saving gold & kopeks for rainy day

Russia's forex reserves have surged $2.7 billion in the week through December 10, with total holdings amounting to $622.8 billion, according to data revealed by the country's Central Bank. The latest growth came amid the planned purchases of foreign currencies and a positive market reassessment, the regulator said. In 2020,...
RALEIGH, NC
#Yuan#Chinese Shares#Shenzhen#Shanghai Composite Index
Reuters

Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government. The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong election defines dramatic changes by Beijing

Elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Sunday mark the culmination of Beijing’s campaign to rein in the body that had once kept it from imposing its unrestrained will over the semi-autonomous territory. Since the city was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997, with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style freedoms for 50 years, demands for expanded democracy inspired protest movements in 2014 and 2019. But they were largely ignored and subsequently crushed by security forces. Here's a look at the events that resulted in the dramatic changes to Hong Kong s electoral system: THE...
POLITICS
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stocks End Sharply Lower as Covid, Options Expiration Take Toll

U.S. ended lower Friday afternoon as the S&P 500 extended declines that have wiped out all of the gains posted after this week's Fed policy decision amid growing fears of a new Covid wave. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 532, or 1.5%, to 35,365. The S&P 500 ended off...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Sensex slumps 778 points on rising Omicron cases

Mumbai (India), December 17 (ANI): Key indices of the Indian equities markets fell sharply on Friday dragged by across-the-board selling pressure as rising Omicron cases hit investors' sentiments. The benchmark Sensex slumped over 700 points while the Nifty 50 slipped 1.4 per cent. Auto, banking, and financial stocks slumped on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The...
STOCKS
iheart.com

China to impose higher pork import tariffs

The Chinese finance ministry says it will raise the import duties on most pork products in 2022. Reuters reports that the move comes after China rapidly expanded its domestic production and has less of a need for imports in the near future. The ministry will raise its tariff for most favored nations from the current eight percent to 12 percent on January 1.
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Recession in Germany could last thru 2022: report

LONDON, England: London Supply chain constraints and soaring coronavirus cases could plunge Germany into a recession this winter. Research published by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research indicated that Germany, Europe's largest economy, would shrink by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, compared with the third, and stagnate in the first three months of 2022.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Japanese shares in demand despite regional push lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally lower on Wednesday, although Japanese markets made modest gains. The Nikkei 225 rose 27.08 points or 0.10 percent to close Tokyo on Wednesday at 28,459.72. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 215.19 points or 0.91 percent to 23,420.76. China's Shanghai...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold, tech stocks drag Australian shares lower

(Dec 15): Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in gold stocks due to weakness in bullion prices, while technology heavyweights tracked their U.S. peers lower. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,344.80 by 2343 GMT, after closing almost flat in the previous session. Gold stocks dropped...
MARKETS
94.3 Jack FM

Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year. BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by...
ECONOMY

