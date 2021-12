It may seem strange nowadays in the age of cinematic universes and limited-time promos, but crossovers weren't always super prevalent, especially not in the space of fighting games. However, as the 90s gave way to the new millennium, the perennial heavy-hitters in the fighting game community began to break new ground. Characters from Street Fighter were soon seen taking on Marvel Comics' most iconic heroes in games such as Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter and X-Men vs Street Fighter. All the while, the minds and developers at companies like SNK were crossing over their own franchises such as Fatal Fury and The Art of Fighting. The floodgates opened in earnest, and the Fighting Game Community was never quite the same.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO