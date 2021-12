A man who torched a Bristol nightclub and concert venue in protest at the possibility of it introducing Covid passports has been jailed for six years.Owen Marshall, 29, caused hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage to SWX on Nelson Street in the centre of the city when he set light to a petrol-soaked towel he had forced into the letterbox.The blaze on July 13 this year took place just a week before the venue was due to reopen post-lockdown, and also caused extensive damage to three neighbouring businesses.It took 10 fire engines and 130 firefighters to bring the blaze...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO