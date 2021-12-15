ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nike Blazer Mid Receives a "Voodoo" Doll Makeover

Cover picture for the articleHas revealed its new Blazer Mid “Voodoo,” introducing what may be its most experimental iteration of the Blazer Mid silhouette yet. The uppers are dressed in neutral tones...

inputmag.com

A new shoe brand ripped off Kanye’s iconic Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneakers

Nike has spent the last year-plus repeatedly turning to the courts in a heightened effort to crack down on bootleggers, but there’s one emergent brand that hasn’t been scared off yet. Meta/Father LLC is set to launch its debut sneaker in the form of a clear and obvious Nike Air...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How the Nike Air Max 1 Became One of the Most Iconic and Influential Sneakers of All Time

When legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the concept for the Nike Air Max 1 in 1987, it was not well received by his colleagues. Like many ideas that are ahead of their time, others thought the running shoe was too risky and that Hatfield had pushed it too far. Cut to today, over three decades later, and the Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic and beloved silhouettes in Nike’s arsenal. It’s popular among celebrities and athletes, has been refreshed with numerous collaborations and colorways, and even has a day that’s dedicated entirely to celebrating the model. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE shares how the Air Max 1 went from a controversial running shoe to one of the most influential sneakers of all time.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 11 Adapt Receives a Cool "University Blue" Makeover

Nike shook the sneaker game up in 2016 when it finally introduced Adaptive Fit technology — an innovative, self-lacing system that was first exhibited by the ever-classic Air Mag from the Back to the Future film franchise. In 2020, this tech system finally trickled over to the Jordan Brand side with the release of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, and the model will soon extend its catalog with a new “University Blue” colorway.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo in White and Green

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo launched not long ago and come 2022, we will see more color options become available. One of those will come highlighted in White and Green. This Nike Blazer Mid features White on the base while constructed with leather. Suede hits the overlays on the toe and the pair has a sock-like collar. Sticking out the most, a large Green Jumbo Swoosh covers the panels while a White midsole and rubber outsole completes the look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Quilted Panels To The Women’s Court Legacy Mid

NikeCourt’s roster of athletes includes talent like Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal, who typically play in cutting-edge, Zoom Air-cushioned footwear. Nodding to its tennis legacy, however, the Swoosh’s subdivision continues to serve (pun intended) models rooted in heritage. Case in point?: The NikeCourt Legacy Mid. Recently prepped in...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Take a First Look at Stussy x Nike's Air Force 1 Mid

Stussy has reworked a number of Nike‘s silhouettes over the years, including the Air Zoom Spiridon 2, Air Force 1 and more. For the first time since starting their partnership, Stussy has given its own take on the Air Force 1 Mid. The collaborative sneaker arrives in a minimal black...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

FORTY PERCENT AGAINST RIGHTS Teams Up With Nike for 2 Blazer Lows

This holiday season, Japanese brand FORTY PERCENT AGAINST RIGHTS links up with The Swoosh on two colorways of the Nike SB Blazer Low. This marks the second collaborative silhouette from the pair, with designer Tetsu Nishiyama having created a truly unique Nike SB Dunk High which featured elements from the Air Jordan 5 and 6 back in 2019.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Receives "Liverpool" Colorway: Official Photos

Liverpool FC is one of the most legendary teams in the English Premier League, and if you're a soccer fan, you either love them or hate them. Anfield Stadium is an iconic place in England, and over the years, the team's wildest fans have gotten their own section called "The Kop." This is where fans where their red and white colors with pride, and if you've been to Anfield Stadium, you know just how crazy they can get.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Stüssy Has a Nike Air Force 1 Mid Collaboration Dropping in 2022

The collaborative efforts between Stüssy and have been more prolific in recent years, especially on the footwear side as the two parties have launched various colorways of the Air Zoom Spiridon 2 and Air Zoom Spiridon Kukini, as well as brought back its popular Air Huarache iterations. And with 2022 on the horizon, it seems as though we can expect even more joint projects from the two parties as this black and white Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid collaboration has just surfaced. This marks the first time that the iconic streetwear label has ever lent its creative touch to this Swoosh model.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Nike Free Run Trail Receives a "Dark Russet" Colorway

Following the release of “Concord” and “Thunder Blue” colorways earlier this year,. is now set to introduce a “Dark Russet” iteration to its hardy Free Run Trail series. The upcoming pairs come dressed in “Blue Nebula” hues across the mesh base, with a one-piece...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Vibrant Orange Swooshes Land On The Women’s Nike Blazer Low Jumbo

The Nike Blazer Low Jumbo is a newer proposition from the Nike Sportswear banner, but it’s quickly garnered attention among bold fashion-takers. For its latest ensemble, the lifestyle-focused silhouette has kept things simple in white and grey, though its signature enlarged profile swooshes opt for an eye-catching orange color.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Third Wave of KAWS x HUMAN MADE Arrives

KAWS and NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE returns with its third collaborative collection following the second release in October. The new lineup includes a varsity jacket, corduroy pants, a cap, and two types of cushions whereby the former three are emblazoned with the text “KAWS MADE” as a nod to the two streetwear brands’ joint effort. All items feature HUMAN MADE’s iconic motifs drawn by KAWS for those fond of his striking designs and figurative characters.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low “Purple Dusk”

While not the most-coveted collaboration of 2021, the KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low in “Purple Dusk” is an important one, and releases on Friday, December 10th. First teased in early November, the upcoming sneakers serve as the latest three-way joint-effort pitched by Chitose Abe. Individually, the latest low-top Nike Blazer doesn’t offer anything that hasn’t previously been seen: exposed foam tongues and ankles join layered profile swooshes, tongue labels and midsole foxing, while Brian Donnelly etches his signature “XX” mark onto the lateral forefoot. On a macro-level, sacai’s ” Purple Dusk/Aqua/Pink/White”-colored project further demonstrates NIKE, Inc.’s commitment to allow select creatives from across the globe to reimagine previously-guarded sneaker designs; the late Virgil Abloh‘s work also tapped into this change in culture at the North American institution.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Blazer Mid Honors Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Is adding another colorway in “Cleveland Rocks” to its Blazer Mid, paying homage to the city of Cleveland that is known to be home to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Dressed in a black canvas upper, this Blazer Mid iteration sees matching overlays across the mudguard. Hits of white can be seen on the sidewalls that complement the embroidered flaming Swoosh on the lateral and a white tumbled leather Swoosh on the medial. Contrasting the rock-inspired pair are the stark white shoelaces and exposed foam tongue. More Nike logos arrive on the heels in the form of embroidery. “CLE” and “26” are printed to insoles atop an all-White rubber outsole to complete the design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

BoTT Readies an OG Logo Collection

Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Japanese cult imprint BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) has now readied the return of its OG logo motif. Putting together a concise range, the release serves as a celebration of the origins of Tokyo creative TEITO‘s fledgling imprint. Highly sought after, the simple design has served as a signature for the brand that is often difficult to come by.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 Gets A Batman-Appropriate Makeover

The Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 may not boast the same popularity that the original silhouette did upon debuting in 2016, but it continues to deliver compelling style after compelling style for those interested in the Air Max-successor. Having recently appeared in a Nike ISPA Drifter-reminiscent “Game Royal,” the low-top silhouette...
APPAREL

