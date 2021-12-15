The Nike Blazer Mid Receives a "Voodoo" Doll Makeover

While not the most-coveted collaboration of 2021, the KAWS x sacai x Nike Blazer Low in “Purple Dusk” is an important one, and releases on Friday, December 10th. First teased in early November, the upcoming sneakers serve as the latest three-way joint-effort pitched by Chitose Abe. Individually, the latest low-top Nike Blazer doesn’t offer anything that hasn’t previously been seen: exposed foam tongues and ankles join layered profile swooshes, tongue labels and midsole foxing, while Brian Donnelly etches his signature “XX” mark onto the lateral forefoot. On a macro-level, sacai’s ” Purple Dusk/Aqua/Pink/White”-colored project further demonstrates NIKE, Inc.’s commitment to allow select creatives from across the globe to reimagine previously-guarded sneaker designs; the late Virgil Abloh‘s work also tapped into this change in culture at the North American institution.
