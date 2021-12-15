ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmut Lang Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Goes Back to Basics

Cover picture for the articleFor its Pre-Fall 2022 collection, Helmut Lang has continued on the trend of minimalism, going back to the brand’s most classic pieces. The collection emphasizes matching top and bottom apparel including a short and shirt combination that features Helmut Lang’s subtle, zipper...

Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
Wwd.com

Moschino Pre-Fall 2022

Pop Art, Op Art and psychedelia; ’60s sci-fi dystopia and Sgt. Pepper band spirit all converged in Jeremy Scott’s color trip of a Moschino pre-fall 2022 men’s and women’s lineup. “Colorblocking is such a Moschino trope that Franco did.…I wanted to take those military codes and...
Wwd.com

Simon Miller Pre-Fall 2022

Simon Miller chief executive officer and creative director Chelsea Hansford is looking to go out for pre-fall and her latest collection, called “The Hustle,” sees her catch disco fever. Marking a diversion from the laid back lifestyle that has taken hold due to the pandemic, Hansford is musing on a customer with a vibrant life post-COVID-19.
Wwd.com

Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2022

At only two seasons in with her own label, Michelle Ochs has again firmly hit her stride. Her debut last season saw her propose new takes on the her sexy body-con slinky silhouettes — with cutouts and modern design tweaks — an aesthetic she was known for at her previous label. Now with pre-fall, she takes these concepts and adds on by rounding out her customer’s wardrobe with covetable knits, leather separates and even some denim.
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Debuts Casual, Work and Western Footwear Collection

Wrangler Footwear launched this week with 43 styles for men, women and children covering the Western, casual, outdoor, work and work/casual categories. The heritage denim brand partnered with Twisted X Global Brands, the makers of Twisted X, Twisted X Work and Black Star Boots brands, to bring the new venture to market. “We are proud to officially advance the Wrangler brand into a new retail category with this exciting product launch,” said Allen Montgomery, VP of Wrangler NAM western and workwear. “Twisted X’s sustainable and innovative efforts have brought this collection to life. Not only is this launch a huge milestone for...
wmagazine.com

The Best Looks From the Pre-Fall 2022 Collections

Even before 2020, the rhythm of the fashion calendar had been fracturing as some designers broke free from showing within the confines of spring/summer and fall/winter, instead opting to release collections whenever they pleased. Now, all bets are still off—and the pre-fall/cruise seasons are no different. Brands including Fendi, The Row, and even Gucci—which showed its collection with a spectacle of a runway presentation that took place on Hollywood Boulevard and featured over 500 guests—have been putting out their takes on pre-fall since September of this year. We’re following the ongoing releases right here, tracking the latest drops from Proenza Schouler, Chloé, Erdem, (which just released its first menswear line), and more.
Wwd.com

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2022

“I make things I want,” Lotan said bluntly of her designs. And pre-fall is a conversation about how she’d wardrobe herself on a weekend in the country versus a work week in New York’s TriBeCa. She introduces a men’s collection, too, with looks that compliment her women — he’s definitely her boyfriend — and since Lotan has always borrowed from the boys in term of design and shapes, the new collection makes sense as her next chapter.
Wwd.com

Silvia Tcherassi Pre-Fall 2022

Looking at Silvia Tcherassi’s designs, it’s hard to not confuse them with actual art — after all, the Colombia native got her start as an interior designer before transitioning into fashion. And even though fashion and art go hand-in-hand, each season the Tcherassi line continues to evolve, offering a mix-and-match of timeless fashion pieces with a focus on prints, details and shapes.
Wwd.com

Erdem Pre-Fall 2022

Erdem Moralioglu’s muse this season was Eileen Agar, the British-Argentinian Surrealist painter and photographer who spent a career taking everyday, found objects from life and nature, and transforming them into something she deemed mysterious, and unconventional. The designer blended Agar’s approach with his own feminine aesthetic for a collection that...
Wwd.com

Adeam Pre-Fall 2022

Designer Hanako Maeda fondly references the ephemeral in her work, and for pre-fall, she looks back on summer trips around the European countryside she took while attending school in Paris. Locales like the South of France and Lake Como produce many unique botanicals, which is where Maeda began, musing on the beauty and colors of the flowers she encountered in her weekend trips. “Because I wasn’t interrupted by the noise of the city, I was really able to take in all that was around me,” she said, referencing poppies, lavender and the mix of flowers she saw in her travels.
hypebeast.com

Paterson Channels 90's nostalgia with its Holiday '21 Collection

For the Holiday ‘21 season, Paterson continues its efforts on providing classic streetwear garments. Specifically, the collection is inspired by colors and graphics from 90’s tennis sportswear. The collection includes a variety of pieces like a nylon anorak, nylon cargo sports pants, a striped rugby polo, hoodies, graphic...
hypebeast.com

The Third Wave of KAWS x HUMAN MADE Arrives

KAWS and NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE returns with its third collaborative collection following the second release in October. The new lineup includes a varsity jacket, corduroy pants, a cap, and two types of cushions whereby the former three are emblazoned with the text “KAWS MADE” as a nod to the two streetwear brands’ joint effort. All items feature HUMAN MADE’s iconic motifs drawn by KAWS for those fond of his striking designs and figurative characters.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh’s Final Men’s Collection for Pre-Fall 2022

As the world still copes with the untimely passing of Virgil Abloh, his final men’s collection for. For Pre-Fall 2022, Abloh redefined menswear based on his “boyhood ideology” that combines streetwear, workwear and formalwear. This final collection features shorts-suits, denim separates embossed with the LV logo-monogram pattern, tailored tracksuits, flared tapered trousers, and track shirts with pin-hook detailing.
hypebeast.com

BoTT Readies an OG Logo Collection

Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Japanese cult imprint BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) has now readied the return of its OG logo motif. Putting together a concise range, the release serves as a celebration of the origins of Tokyo creative TEITO‘s fledgling imprint. Highly sought after, the simple design has served as a signature for the brand that is often difficult to come by.
Wwd.com

Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2022

“In the past we had gotten much more into a transitional buy now, wear now, but we wanted to go more with the luxury cadence and have a true pre-collection,” Lafayette 148’s Emily Smith explained during the brand’s pre-fall collection appointment. As the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories continue to evolve with luxe, modernist appeal under the creative direction of Smith, so, too, do its look book imagery and collection positioning.
WWD

Chloé Pre-Fall 2022

With two new eco badges, B Corp certification and membership of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, earned over the past two months, Chloé continues to fuse luxury with social responsibility. Creative director Gabriela Hearst has been driving that mission since she arrived a year ago and, during an interview, spent as...
