The home care workforce has grown significantly in most states over the last 12 years, but not necessarily at the expense of nursing homes, a new study finds. Researchers looking to document state-by-state trends in the direct care workforce found that not all states are performing equally when looking to expand their home- and community-based labor pools. That’s creating a widening gulf between those prepared to shift to more home care options and those less ready, lead author Esther M. Friedman told McKnight’s Friday.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO