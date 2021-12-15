Lakers vs. Mavericks Preview: The King has arrived

Over the past two weeks, Anthony Davis has gotten a lot of criticism from Laker fans and pundits. Even Charles Barkley dragged Davis most recently for his play. To defend Davis is pretty easy. From a numbers standpoint, he has still been effective, if not a top player in the NBA. Averaging 24 and 10 with two blocks is a stat line any franchise would give a lot of money and draft picks to acquire. I have defended Davis' play through such criticism for weeks. In the first half last night, Davis' play was concerning, however. In the second half, Davis played better and was big for LA down the stretch.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO