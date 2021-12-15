ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone basketball scores from Monday: Tanner and Lindsay Lane

By Adam Dodson adamd@athensnews-courier.com
Only two teams, Tanner and Lindsay Lane, were in action on Monday night, with the rest of Limestone off before Tuesday’s full slate.

Tanner took on Lexington in a road matchup. For the boys, the final score was 69 to 47 in favor of Lexington. For the girls, Lexington won a close matchup with the Lady Rattlers, with a final score of 69 to 63.

Lindsay Lane took on Sheffield from home on Monday night. The boys matchup went in favor of Sheffield with a final score of 75 to 45. For the girls game, Lindsay Lane was victorious, with a final score of 50 to 24.

Tuesday night’s scores will be reported online and will be in the next edition of The News Courier.

