Limestone basketball scores from Monday: Tanner and Lindsay Lane

Only two teams, Tanner and Lindsay Lane, were in action on Monday night, with the rest of Limestone off before Tuesday’s full slate.

Tanner took on Lexington in a road matchup. For the boys, the final score was 69 to 47 in favor of Lexington. For the girls, Lexington won a close matchup with the Lady Rattlers, with a final score of 69 to 63.

Lindsay Lane took on Sheffield from home on Monday night. The boys matchup went in favor of Sheffield with a final score of 75 to 45. For the girls game, Lindsay Lane was victorious, with a final score of 50 to 24.

Tuesday night’s scores will be reported online and will be in the next edition of The News Courier.