Vaccine alliance chief: Omicron could trigger 'Inequity 2.0'

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAVANNES-DE-BOGIS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of vaccine alliance Gavi, which is leading a U.N.-backed push to get COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, said...

The Independent

UN leader urges 'concrete' moves on year-end vaccine goal

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres exhorted the world Thursday to make “concrete" progress within days toward a now-distant goal of vaccinating 40% of the global population against COVID-19 before the year ends. “Vaccine inequity is giving variants a free pass to run wild,” Guterres — working from home because of exposure to the coronavirus — told reporters by videoconference as countries grappled with the spread of the virus' omicron variant.“The strategy of vaccine hoarding, the strategy of vaccine nationalism or the strategy of vaccine diplomacy has failed. This new variant has demonstrated this failure,” said Guterres, who came into contact...
WORLD
Imperial Valley Press Online

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant is offering more hints about what it may have in store as it spreads around the globe: A highly transmissible virus that may cause less severe disease, and one that can be slowed — but not stopped — by today’s vaccines.
HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron ‘hopefully not as severe’ as feared, vaccine taskforce chief says

Vaccine taskforce chief Kate Bingham told a select committee that she feels the omicron variant is “hopefully not as severe” as feared. Mrs Bingham said; "It may be it's a milder disease and we need to wait and see on its severity. The government is right to be taking this seriously but data from South Africa suggests it's highly transmissible but hopefully not a severe as we fear."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews1.com

WHO warns fears of omicron variant could spark new vaccine hoarding

The World Health Organization expressed concerns Thursday that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, complicating efforts to stamp out the pandemic. What You Need To Know. The World Health Organization has expressed concerns...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Omicron: WHO concerned rich countries could hoard vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern that wealthy countries will start to hoard Covid vaccines in response to the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant. It said this could threaten supplies to nations where most people are still unvaccinated. Some rich countries are accelerating the roll-out of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Dallas News

What does the omicron variant reveal about global vaccine inequities?

Some health experts said the variant’s emergence illustrated how rich countries’ hoarding of vaccines threatens to prolong the pandemic, the Associated Press reported. Fewer than 6% of people in Africa have been fully immunized against COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have yet to receive a single dose, the AP reported. Those conditions can speed up spread of the virus, offering more opportunities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MLive

Moderna’s president: Vaccines could struggle with COVID-19 omicron variant

Tony Czuczka and Justin Sink Bloomberg News (TNS) Moderna Inc. President Stephen Hoge said there’s a “real risk” that existing COVID-19 vaccines will be less effective against omicron, while U.S. medical adviser Anthony Fauci said the variant’s severity may be limited. U.S. health officials said Sunday it’s still unclear how...
INDUSTRY
MSNBC

Vaccine inequity could derail efforts to combat COVID-19

Global vaccine inequity could be contributing to the emergence of contagious new variants. And now the Biden administration is making a new pledge to send more vaccines abroad. Dr. Uche Blackstock joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments on the omicron variant and why vaccine equity is important in putting an end to the pandemic.Dec. 5, 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSAV News 3

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it […]
WORLD
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

COVID-19 omicron variant could trigger a wave of infections; CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna over J&J vaccine: Coronavirus update for Dec. 17, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 omicron variant could trigger a wave of COVID-19 infections as early as January, and CDC advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series...
SCIENCE
Imperial Valley Press Online

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant. Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

