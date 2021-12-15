ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID

By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron...

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
WUSA9

Maryland Board of Education approves plan to lift school mask mandates, if certain metrics are met

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland State Board of Education voted on Tuesday to allow local school districts to roll back mask mandates if certain metrics are met. Across the state, masks are still required on school grounds for all students and staff. However, according to the new plan, a school district could choose to change its requirements if 80% of the local county population is vaccinated, 80% of students and staff have received the necessary dosage, or if the transmission is considered low or moderate in the area for 14 straight days.
MARYLAND STATE
Chalkbeat

Chicago schools sending 150,000 at-home COVID tests to students

Chicago Public Schools announced plans to send out 150,000 COVID tests to students ahead of winter break. ﻿ | Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle via Getty Images. Chicago Public Schools will send about 150,000 at-home COVID tests to students at more than 300 schools hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Fox News

Colleges back at square one when fighting COVID

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant...
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Covid#Tulane University#Stanford University#Cornell University#Princeton University#New York University#Nyu#Syracuse University#Omicron
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland education leaders encourage local school systems to remain in-person as COVID cases rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state, Maryland State Department of Education officials announced Monday that they would only support a local school system’s transition to online learning “under the most exigent of circumstances.” Maryland education leaders addressed the rising cases around the state and country in a statement Monday, declaring that the department would support a ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: UMass President Hopes To Keep Tuition Increases ‘Minimal’ In Coming Years

BOSTON (CBS) – University of Massachusetts president Marty Meehan said that despite serious challenges during the COVID pandemic, he believes the school has made “dramatic improvements” with how it handles pandemic policy. Meehan joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss a variety of topics. “We’ve had a lot of difficult decisions during this COVID crisis where there were layoffs, and we had to make cuts. But I think we’re emerging from it now,” said Meehan, noting the campus is nearly 100% vaccinated. The UMass president also discussed tuition fees, saying that while UMass Amherst saw a recent increase, he doesn’t believe students will see annual spikes. “Given the fact that we kept no increase in the last two years, I think it’s reasonable there would be a minimal increase this year. But we’re going to work as hard as we can in future years to keep any increases minimal,” Meehan said. Meehan also discussed the school’s work on race relations, as well as the struggles of the Minutemen football team. Keller @ Large: Part 2
COLLEGES
CBS Denver

DU Students To Submit 2 Negative COVID Tests Before Returning For Spring Semester

DENVER (CBS4) – With the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the University of Denver is taking a preventative step to maintain in-person learning in the spring semester. They will require two negative on-campus COVID-19 test results from everyone at the school. The first test will allow students and faculty to access buildings, and the second test will need to be “completed shortly after the first test,” and will allow the community to stay on campus. Testing is to continue as it did in the fall semester. (credit: CBS) In-person activities start Jan. 5 for undergraduates and Jan. 7 for graduate students. Below is a testing...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Astronomers are really scared about the launch of the James Webb telescope

It would take a separate article to tell you about all the postponements of the James Webb space telescope, but finally, after another postponement that moves the launch date to December 24, about 10 billion dollars and more than 20 years to build it, the instrument that it will revolutionize our point of view on the cosmos is ready to launch, but there is a lot of fear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy