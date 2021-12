Shall we start by saying it’s got nothing to do with hypocrisy. Nothing at all. The Downing Street Christmas party is not about there being one rule for them and another for everybody else, however screamingly obviously true that might be. It is about straightforwardly outrageous and almost certainly criminal behaviour.Last year, when the former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke was jailed for sexual assault, it was not routinely pointed out that, having been an elected MP, and having sworn an oath of allegiance to abide by the law, his three counts of sexual assault were therefore also acts of...

U.K. ・ 14 DAYS AGO