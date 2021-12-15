ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal’s Aubameyang must keep focus despite losing captaincy – Gallas

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gabon striker was relieved of his privilege at the club owing to a disciplinary breach and will miss the fixture against West Ham United. Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has urged Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay focused and work hard to regain his best form after being stripped of the club's...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah on target as Liverpool ease to victory over Newcastle

Liverpool made light of the Covid-enforced absences of Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho to comfortably beat struggling Newcastle 3-1 at Anfield and become the first English side in history to register 2,000 top-flight victories. Mohamed Salah equalled Jamie Vardy’s record of providing a goal or an assist in 15 consecutive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Captaincy#Gabon#French#Borussia Dortmund#Football London
The Independent

Bruno Lage dismisses suggestions it is a good time to be playing Chelsea

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu Match Report, 2021/12/17

Usuthu had dropped points in their recent games which ended in draws. AmaZulu finally ended a winless run that had extended to seven games by beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday. Late in the second half, Thembela Sikhakhane scored the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s system short-circuited against Everton and is in need of a reset

After a match spent furiously huffing and puffing from his technical area, berating his side’s every poor decision and wasted pass in a constant monologue, Thomas Tuchel was finally lost for words. “Today is a freak result for this kind of match,” he protested. “So where to start? Where to point the finger?”In truth though, for all Chelsea’s relentless, almost machine-like success under the German, the pain of their inexplicable draw against an injury-stricken Everton was achingly familiar. A system ordinarily and obsessively fine-tuned to perfection, there is no escaping that Tuchel’s side has been short-circuiting in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy