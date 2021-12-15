ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Forex Trading Indicators to Use

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

In this article, we will look at the best technical indicators used by forex traders...

forextv.com

ForexTV.com

Retirement Weekly: Take that, meme stocks!

It’s difficult for a stock picker to beat the market over the long run. Previous: Did You Acquire (AQST) Before December 2, 2019? Should Aquestive Therapeutics Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel. Next: Deadline in 2 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds D-MARKET...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Challenging 1.1200 amid Firm USD, Tapering

Both the ECB and the US Federal Reserve announced cuts in inflation-control measures. In the fourth quarter, macroeconomic data suggest that growth slowed more pronouncedly. While the risk is shifted downward, the EUR/USD is still consolidating. The EUR/USD weekly forecast remains bearish biased as the pair shed off all the FOMC led gains and closed … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/USD – 16 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD pair edged higher after the FOMC even if the Federal Reserve was more hawkish than expected in the December meeting. The Dollar Index plunged, that’s why the currency pair turned to the upside. Technically, it’s still trapped between … Continued.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex Trading#Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls to Roar Above 1.1300 amid ECB, Fed

The EUR/USD begins trading near a one-month high after an early Asian breakout of a two-day uptrend. As Omicron fears Chinese headlines will align with geopolitical events during the downtime, yield and stock futures remain under pressure. A more moderate approach by the ECB has won more awards than a smart move by the Fed. … Continued.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision

Asia Market Update: Asian equity indices trade mixed after Fed decision; AU jobs data beat ests, AU yield curve flattened; European central bank decisions due later today (including BOE and ECB). General trend. - Will the current pace of Aussie job gains be sustained going forward?. - RBA Gov Lowe...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Gold Outlook: Struggling Below $1,770, Expecting Hawkish Fed

Following its largest daily decline since November 22nd, gold is seeing a pullback from its weekly low. Omicron tests traders ahead of Fed announcement, mixed inflation fears. The rating has already declined, but problems with viruses can throw a monkey wrench into the works. The gold price outlook remains bearish as the price is heading … Continued.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

More losses for equities

It is another day of losses for stock markets, with the FTSE 100 slightly lower but US tech stocks down much more heavily. Buyers are still in short supply across markets as we await the Fed tomorrow.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3275 Resistance Rejected Amid 5.1% UK Inflation

The GBP/USD pair is trapped within a range pattern, a valid upside breakout could confirm an upside continuation. A minor retreat was natural after its rally, consolidation above the pivot point could announce a new upside momentum. Escaping from the Falling Wedge pattern announced a new leg higher. The GBP/USD forecast sees the pair trading … Continued.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Analysis: Stays Choppy Under $1790 Despite Poor Risk

Currently, gold is gaining momentum to regain its intraday high and attack short-term resistance. Trading in Asia Pacific stocks and stock futures is mixed, with yields on US Treasury bonds consolidating after a three-day decline. The Omicron fears a confrontation with economic hopes ahead of key central bank meetings. Today, gold price analysis suggests no … Continued.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

OptionMetrics Announces IvyDB Global Indices 3.1 with Expanded Volatility Surface to Assess Shorter- and Longer-Term Trading and Hedging Strategies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, announces IvyDB Global Indices 3.1. This database offers even more options data across major indices in North America, including the United States and Canada; Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and an expanded volatility surface, enabling better assessments of shorter- and longer-term investing and hedging strategies.
STOCKS
San Francisco Examiner

How to Effectively Use Crypto Trading Bots and Make the Most Out of Trading?

Today, crypto trading is available for everyone thanks to innovative technologies. Since the development of Bitcoin trading bots, it has become much easier to enter a crypto trading world without specific skills. You shouldn’t be an expert in the crypto market who devotes much time to the analysis of current market trends. You just need to use Safetrading.today best free crypto trading bot and it will open and close trades profitably. Take into account that the demand for automatic bots is high. There are many scams. You should make a well-informed choice of the crypto trading bot.
MARKETS
Washington City Paper

Best Forex Trading Platforms: Most Famous Forex Brokers & Traders of 2021

Everyone wants to have a suitable income and a luxurious lifestyle. Some people are working, while others are trying to earn some more money while betting. For that purpose, nowadays, the best solution for having an increased profit is to become the best forex trader on the market. In this...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Risk Rebounds on Early Omicron Indications

Stocks rose yesterday on initial signs that the omicron variant is not as bad as feared, with Dr. Antony Fauci stating “thus far, it does not look like there is a great deal of severity to it”. This also boosted riskier currencies, crude oil, and cryptocurrencies, while knocking safe-havens. The...
CURRENCIES
atlanticcitynews.net

XTrend, Revolutionizing Forex Trading

The history of currencies and trading is as old as humankind itself. Several Talmudic writings dating back to thousands of years spoke of people who assisted others in transactions for a fee. Today, these individuals would be called brokers. Roughly 2500 years ago, it was common for the Egyptians and Greeks to trade currencies and goods with silver and gold coins. Their weights and sizes determined their value. Five hundred years later, the Roman Empire centralized currency minting and established a government-run monopoly.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Learn to Trade Forex: Our basic price action swing trading strategy explained

My name is Zan and I am going to teach you and explain the basic top-down approach of the BecomingTraderFX Academy trading system. To become a successful forex trader you need 3 fundamentals: Trading Strategy , Trading Mindset and Risk Management rules. The basic trading system is based on technical analysis and easy to understand.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Pushes Above $1,800 as US Yields Lose Momentum

While risk aversion is still prevalent, gold prices have recently accepted recent highs. Despite a more robust scatter chart, returns respond to central bank action and concerns about a delay in the Fed’s rate hike. A busy week ends with virus updates and geopolitics at the forefront. The gold price (XAU/USD) is seeking to reach … Continued.
MARKETS

