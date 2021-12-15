5 Best Forex Trading Indicators to Use

The history of currencies and trading is as old as humankind itself. Several Talmudic writings dating back to thousands of years spoke of people who assisted others in transactions for a fee. Today, these individuals would be called brokers. Roughly 2500 years ago, it was common for the Egyptians and Greeks to trade currencies and goods with silver and gold coins. Their weights and sizes determined their value. Five hundred years later, the Roman Empire centralized currency minting and established a government-run monopoly.
