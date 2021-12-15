ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHPBTk00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 206,658 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,016 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,122 infections in Chilton County, or 16,212 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 389 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 312 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chilton County, AL 16,212 7,122 389 171
2 Jefferson County, AL 17,661 116,541 304 2,005
3 Shelby County, AL 18,238 38,530 177 373
4 Blount County, AL 18,784 10,828 335 193
5 Walker County, AL 18,987 12,245 589 380
6 Bibb County, AL 19,421 4,375 422 95
7 St. Clair County, AL 19,491 17,017 411 359

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best County to Live In Every State

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States COVID-19 Will Hit the Hardest by Christmas

The spread of COVID-19 last December and January was the worst it has been since the start of the pandemic in a number of regions in  America. In Los Angeles, the country’s second largest city, one hospital was operating at over three times its ICU bed capacity. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 killed one  person […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Covid#Hoover#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
247wallst.com

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Mississippi. Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Larceny-Theft Rate

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools votes to extend mandatory mask requirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday voted 4-3 to extend the mandatory mask requirement into January. Everyone will be asked to wear face coverings in district buildings, facilities, and transportation. Masking will be optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
fox13news.com

Florida deaths continue to rise

More than 62 thousand Floridians have died since the pandemic began in March 2020. FOX 13's Justin Matthews shows us why health experts are expecting a big spike in cases as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

78K+
Followers
48K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy