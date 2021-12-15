ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dNHPAb100 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. To date, 49,376,412 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 788,332 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 620,619 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,898 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 15,092 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Boston-Cambridge-Newton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Norfolk County in Massachusetts has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 72,023 infections in Norfolk County, or 10,315 for every 100,000 people.

Though Norfolk County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Boston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 273 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Norfolk County, compared to 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 13, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Norfolk County, MA 10,315 72,023 273 1,906
2 Middlesex County, MA 11,260 179,618 252 4,016
3 Rockingham County, NH 12,715 38,796 116 354
4 Plymouth County, MA 13,321 68,223 312 1,600
5 Strafford County, NH 13,322 17,084 115 147
6 Suffolk County, MA 14,753 116,811 246 1,950
7 Essex County, MA 16,397 128,064 336 2,623

Comments / 0

