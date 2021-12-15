ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stickers and superheroes: EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11

By DEREK GATOPOULOS, NICOLE WINFIELD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bK7U1_0dNHP0r000
1 of 13

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece, Italy and a handful of other European Union nations began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as EU governments braced for the omicron variant to spread quickly during the travel and large gatherings of the holiday season.

Acrobats dressed as superheroes rappelled down the walls of a hospital in Milan, Italy, as the city prepared to join the new vaccine rollout. Wearing capes and bodysuits, they stopped to greet patients through the windows at a pandemic ward and other children in a pediatric wing.

Youngsters getting their first shot in Greece were given stickers and the day off from school.

Greece administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced the country’s highest daily death toll of the pandemic: 130 people. Among the first to respond was Greek Education Minister Niki Kerameus.

“I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with doctors and receiving scientific data, our family decided to vaccinate our son, who is 5 1/2 years old,” Kerameus said before taking her son, Loukas, to get his shot at an Athens hospital.

Dr. Franco Locatelli, the head of Italy’s Superior Health Council, guided the country through its first devastating wave of the pandemic. He urged Italian families to take part in the child vaccine program, hoping to boost the country’s already high vaccination rate amid a new spike in infections.

“Consider this an appeal to all families,” Locatelli said. “Take advantage of this opportunity. Talk to your pediatrician. Vaccinate your children. Do it for them. Show them how much you love your children by giving them the maximum protection possible.”

Elisabetta Valente, who works as a doctor in Rome, brought her 5 and 9 year old to museum hosting a vaccination center for children.

“I am a pediatrician, and I work in intensive care units,” Valente said. “When you see what happens to those who choose not to get the vaccine, it makes you think, ‘What if they had made a different choice?’”

Spain and Hungary also expanded their vaccination programs to younger children. EU regulators last month approved a reduced-dose vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech for use in the 5-11 age group.

A two-month surge in infections across Europe eased slightly in early December, but the appearance of the omicron variant has created uncertainty. According to an analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa, where omicron is driving a surge in infections, the variant seems to be more easily spread from person to person and better at evading vaccines, but also milder.

A top EU official said Wednesday that the bloc expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU by mid-January. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shots.

Vaccines for children are voluntary in all EU countries and require parental approval.

Authorities in Spain have set an ambitious target for vaccinating younger children before the customary family gatherings at Christmas. Nearly 90% of the country’s residents 12 and older have received two vaccine doses.

“I’m encouraged to see so many parents with their children here,” Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said, visiting a school in a central Spanish town of Toledo where shots were being given on Wednesday. A 40-second video ad by the Spanish Health Ministry featured child actors saying: “It’s our turn. Our vaccines are finally here! Grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, uncles and aunts and our teacher have already been vaccinated.”

Poland, Portugal, Croatia and Slovenia plan to lower their vaccine eligibility age later this week.

Several hundred people protested Wednesday in front of the government headquarters in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. The protesters chanted “Don’t kill our kids!” and “We won’t give you our children!”

The World Health Organization says more evidence is needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children for it to make general recommendations about their use in kids. It also says vaccines generally should be reserved for those who are the most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 disease, which includes the elderly, people with weaker immune systems, and health care workers.

Some EU nations are taking a more cautious approach to vaccinating younger children. Germany has started a region-based rollout, the Netherlands is waiting until after the holidays and France is prioritizing children who suffer from heart and respiratory problems, obesity, and diabetes.

Britain was slower than many European countries to start vaccinating children ages 12-15, and it has not yet approved vaccines for younger children. Wei Shen Lim, a member of the U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the group expected to make a decision before Christmas but was awaiting a recommendation from British regulators.

Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Hunt, a former health minister, criticized the delay on approving vaccines for younger children.

“Our regulators, having been the nimblest in the world, are now taking too long,” he said.

___

Winfield reported from Rome. AP journalists from around Europe contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show German Soldiers Marching With Torches After Germany Announced Restrictions For Unvaccinated People?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows German soldiers marching with torches after Germany announced restrictions for individuals who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The image is from Oct. 13, several weeks before Germany announced restrictions for unvaccinated individuals. It shows soldiers marching to commemorate the sacrifices made by members of the German military during the Afghanistan War.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Superheroes#Covid 19 Vaccine#Eu#Ap#Greek#Superior Health Council#Italian
Must Read Alaska

Germany announces lockdown for unvaccinated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced harsh measures are being taken against those citizens who are unvaccinated for Covid-19: They will be barred from public life, banned from nonessential places such as restaurants, bars, stores, and events, the BBC News reported. The new measures agreed on by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Spain to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 next week

Spain on Tuesday approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged five to 11, an age group where coronavirus cases are spreading rapidly, with the immunisation drive to start next week. The decision comes after the European Union's drug regulator last month cleared Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use among five- to 11-year-olds,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
El Paso News

Virus and migrant worries spur EU to toughen border rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday launched a major revamp of the rules governing the movement of people and goods into and around Europe as coronavirus restrictions and fears over a “hybrid attack” from Belarus using migrants are placing increasing strains on its passport-free travel area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children aged 5-11 on Wednesday against COVID-19 as governments brace for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. Italy, Spain and Hungary were also among those countries expanding the vaccination program to younger children as national...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Factbox-COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 in the EU

(Reuters) – The European Union rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds should begin Dec. 13, as countries are expanding their vaccination programmes to include young children amid concerns over the infections surge in the continent and the new Omicron variant. The following is...
WORLD
The Independent

France to restrict travel from Britain to fight omicron

France will restrict arrivals from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government spokesman said Thursday.The new measures are expected to take effect over the weekend. The government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday that will address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections in recent weeks.Delta remains the dominant variant in France, but omicron is spreading so fast in Britain that it's raising concerns across the Channel French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on BFM television that...
TRAVEL
KTLA

Omicron expected to be dominant variant in EU by mid-January

Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union’s 27 nations by mid-January, the bloc’s top official said Wednesday amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe having change of heart

Some former vaccine skeptics in Eastern Europe have shifted over to the other side as coronavirus infections surge, countries are making it more difficult for the unvaccinated to travel abroad and authorities battle against government distrust and vaccine disinformation.When she rolled up her sleeve in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo to take her first COVID-19 vaccine dose, Fata Keco was afraid of possible adverse side effects. But she said the worst she had to contend with over the next few days was “moderately discomforting pain” in her left arm around the site of the injection.More significantly, the 52-year-old self-employed...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Europe prepares for more restrictions as Omicron infections rise

Several European countries are preparing to impose further restrictions on travel and socialising in an effort to stem surging Omicron Covid-19 cases. Germany, Ireland and Denmark are all considering new or tighter rules in the days before Christmas festivities kick off in earnest, following the footsteps of France, which closed its borders this week to most non-resident Brits.Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that in the face of a “cruel virus,” the government had no choice but to consider unpopular measures including early closing times for bars and restaurants.“We’re all feeling anger, frustration, dismay, depression, but that cannot deflect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU leaders to discuss rise of infections, spread of omicron

European Union leaders are trying Thursday to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant while keeping borders open.With the festive season looming, the bloc's leaders want to avoid a confusing mixture of rules and to ensure all 27 member states are on the same page and that COVID-19 certificates continue to guarantee unrestricted travel.But alarming rises in infections have prompted many European governments to implement public health measures and new restrictions in recent weeks.The European Council which brings together EU leaders to set the bloc’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy