Asian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

Stocks climbed in Asia on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s gains, after the Federal...

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10.4% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
STOCKS
#Stock#Economic Stimulus#Asian Stocks#Interest Rates#Fed#The Federal Reserve
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note rate at around 1.48% from 1.418% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Richer yields can undercut demand for precious metals that don't offer a coupon. February gold settled down $5.90, or 0.3%, to $1,788.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar was flat but holding in positive territory, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all had recouped losses from Monday's downdraft, and then some, in Tuesday afternoon action.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 300 points early Tuesday as the stock market attempts to recoup some of Monday's selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks rose early Tuesday, on the heels of a sharp selloff, with optimism aided by the Biden administration's plan to fight rising COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Biden is set to deliver a speech on the omicron fight at 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors also were encouraged by news Monday that the Senate will vote on President Biden's Build Back Better economic plan in January despite Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to it suggesting further negotiations with the West Virginia Senator are likely. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 348 points, or 1%, to reach...
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

(AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped lead the […]
STOCKS
Trumann Democrat

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Tokyo gained nearly 2% and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed as Fed Policy Decision Looms

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Wednesday morning, with investors on tenterhooks as they await the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision. China’s Shanghai Composite inched down 0.01% by 9:14 PM ET (2:14 AM GMT) and the Shenzhen Component inched down 0.02%. Chinese data released earlier in the day showed that industrial production grew 3.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment grew 5.2% year-on-year, in November. Retail sales grew 3.9% year-on-year.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Turns Higher After Fed Statement; Cisco Systems Makes Bullish Move; Roblox Stock Plunges

Technology stocks turned higher in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's policy statement penciled in three interest hikes in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%, with Cisco Systems (CSCO) leading the way, nearly 3%. Amid a lot of selling in the technology sector, Cisco stock is acting well as it holds above key support levels. It's also trading near a 58.73 buy point.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Higher After Fed Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, Announces Sped-Up Taper Timeline

Stocks closed higher Wednesday on the heels of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. Chairman Jerome Powell announced the central bank would leave interest rates low and unchanged for now, with the anticipation of three hikes next year. The Fed will also speed up the timeline of its asset tapering, beginning in January 2022. Dan Russo, Portfolio Manager and Director of Research at Potomac Fund Management joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today's close, how investors reacted to the Fed's announcements, and more.
STOCKS

