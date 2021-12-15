The iPhone 14: Everything We Know So Far

It's not often that a group of the largest competing brands come together to make things better for all in that industry, but this might be one of those instances. In an effort to help standardize the "smart home" market, Apple, Amazon and Google are teaming up to create a universal smart home connectivity standard. Dubbed "Matter," the plan is to have this new standard work across devices and brands connecting all smart home objects under one new (open-source) standard. Instead of spending time troubleshooting which devices connect to others (or determining if they run on Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or whatever the hell Zigbee and Z-Wave are), all items would use the connection standard of Matter. The exciting thing is that this isn't just another new idea in a market crowded with several other brands' solutions: Aside from Apple, Amazon and Google, this new standard has support from brands like Samsung, iRobot and Signify. What's unique about Matter is that it — like the internet — is an IP-based tech, making it different than something like Apple HomeKit or Amazon Alexa. There's so much more to dissect in this space (especially as the technology gains traction and proliferates into the market), but this is a major step forward for those on the fence when it comes to turning their house into a "smart home." That's not all we're digging into today, however; whether it's John Mayer's G-Shock collaboration with Hodinkee or Nanamica's upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection, this is Today in Gear.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO